Oklahoma Football: Nebraskas Unfavorable Debut Recap

The week zero of college football games played Saturday included a matchup of special interest for the Oklahoma Sooners. The Nebraska Cornhuskers opened their season with a trip around the Illinois Fights Illinois prior to their date with the Sooners in Norman on September 18. Based on what NU showed against the Illini, the non-conference game on the OU’s schedule doesn’t look particularly daunting.

Here are a few quick takeaways from Nebraskas 30-22 loss:

*Season openers often give the wrong impression. Big Red fans should hope what we saw on Saturday was an aberration.

The biggest red flag of the game had to be the general lack of focus on the NOW part. The Illini played their first game under new coach Bret Bielema, but the Cornhuskers looked more like the team under new management. NOW committed a litany of disappointing errors, including multiple penalties that nullified keyplays and a case where the coaches failed to realize the down and distance.

This was a revenge game in which Nebraska essentially had the national stage to itself. The Cornhuskers played against a bad Illinois team that lost its starting quarterback in the first half. They couldn’t take advantage of a tailor-made opportunity for what should have been an easy win to start the season at a high level. Instead, they stumbled around for four quarters.

Bottom line: NOW offered little reason to believe that the program is improving after four years under coach Scott Frost and his staff.

*No player epitomized NOW’s lack of progress better than quarterback Adrian Martinez, who made the 28th start of his career on Saturday.

On a 75-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, Martinez demonstrated the pungent explosiveness that made him an attractive prospect years ago. He ran for a total of 146 yards on 11 carries in the game, excluding sacks.

But the fourth-year signal caller shot the ball across the field when throwing. For the game, he completed 16 of his 32 passes for 232 yards and a touchdown with no interceptions. That’s not terrible; however, he missed a handful of easy throws that kept points off the board. He also coughed up a ball that Calvin Hart Jr. from Illinois in the last minute of the first half.

The reality is that Martinez hasn’t changed much from year one to year four with the Huskers. He is most dangerous to run the ball, and he will not find much space to work against the OU defence.

*The NU offensive line had a rough day in general. Illinois stopped the Huskers careers, allowing about ten feet per transport for every Husker not named Adrian Martinez. Meanwhile, the Illini fired Martinez five times.

The OU’s defense presumably loved what it saw on Saturday.

*Not all those pockets should be pinned to Martinez and OL. The NU receiving corps seems to have no options for keeping defensive coordinators up at night.

Junior Oliver Martin dealt the most damage of all NU receivers, catching six passes for 103 yards and a touchdown. (Note that Martin previously went through Iowa and Michigan before transferring to Lincoln last year.) Slouching Montana transfer Samori Toure (6-3, 190 pounds) could become a matchup problem for defense at some point, but he had three receptions for 36 yards against the Illini.

*As confused as the NU Offensive was, you could argue that the group formerly known as the Blackshirts made an even more disappointing attempt.

Illinois didn’t seem to do anything special in the run game, but RB’s Mike Epstein and Reggie Love racked up 120 yards on 28 attempts. The game’s most discouraging drive had to be Illinois in the first possession of the second half, a TD drive of 14 play that covered 75 yards in just over eight minutes. For Bielemas’ squad, it was a borderline erotic combination of power running and play-action that passed QB Art Sitkowski to put the Huskers in a deep hole in the second half.

In a particularly troubling development for NOW, Illinois appeared to be on the brink of winning. Given the disparity in athletics between the two teams, that shouldn’t happen.

*Finally, NOW’s special teams have caused a series of debacles. Senior kicker Connor Culp missed two extra points from three attempts. Meanwhile, the Illini got their first points of the game on a safety when returnee Cam Taylor-Britt’s knee hit the NU end zone after throwing a punt inside the two-meter Cornhuskers line. To make matters worse, Taylor-Britt threw an illegal forward pass when he realized he had run into disaster.

All in all, the series summed up a nightmare for a NU team that will struggle to stay competitive when it visits Oklahoma in a few weeks.