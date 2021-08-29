Region overview: Liberty field hockey excludes Cal, and more | LU Sports





The Liberty field hockey team continued its swing on the West Coast with another win on Sunday afternoon. The 10th-ranked Flames scored three goals in the first half, Azul Iritxity Irigoyen stopped both shots she got, and Liberty took a 3-0 win over California at Underhill Field in Berkeley, California. The teams hadn’t met since the semifinals of the 2014 NorPac tournament, which Liberty won 5-1. The conference disbanded after that season. Bethany Dykema and Jill Bolton scored goals in the first quarter to give the Flames a 2-0 lead, and Daniella Rhodes scored on an assist from Bolton in the second quarter for the decisive advantage. That was the Flames only three shots on target. The Bears (1-1) had just two shots on target and both came in the fourth quarter. Iritxity Irigoyen retired both attempts before her fourth shutout in her career. The Flames (2-0) will close the road trip Monday at 4 p.m. at number 25 Stanford. The teams have not met since the 2014 NorPac Tournament Championship. Liberty claimed a 1-0 upset win to secure the program’s second NCAA Tournament appearance. WOMEN FOOTBALL VCU 2, Freedom 1 Maddy Oliver scored Flames’ first goal of the season, but her score in the 83rd minute was not enough to trigger a rally against the visiting Rams at Osborne Stadium.

