Astros vs. Rangers – Game Recap – August 29, 2021

ARLINGTON, Texas — All-Star rookie slugger Adolis Garca continues to work to adapt as the competition adapts, and his grand slam helped the Texas Rangers not be swept again.

I’ve been working on hitting the ball in my zone and focused on making sure I don’t miss my throw, the Cuban outfielder said through a translator. That’s basically what I’ve been trying to do lately, and it seems to be working.”

Garca went deep the opposite way for the second game in a row, this time into right field for a Texas batter’s first grand slam in nearly two years, and DJ Peters hit a huge homer as he drove in three runs as the rebuilding Rangers defeated the AL West-leading Houston Astros 13-2 in the series final on Sunday.

Garca’s 29th homer came in an eight-run burst in the fifth, the highest scoring inning for the last seeded Rangers this season. Peters topped it off with a towering 450 foot ride straight into midfield that made it 6-2, chasing Houston starter Zack Greinke (11-5).

Weird one,” Greinke said. I felt like we had a good game plan, but they were really good today.

Taylor Hearn (4-4) pitched a career-high 6 2/3 innings with six strikeouts and no walks to win his second consecutive start. The big southpaw, who has long expressed a desire to become a starter and given that opportunity, allowed two runs and six hits.

He’s really, really impressive now, said manager Chris Woodward.

Just try to settle in and go after those guys, Hearn said. This is a really good lineup, and to do what I did today was huge.

Hearn retired the first 12 batters he faced before Yordan lvarez led off the fifth with his 28th homer, a shot drawn to the right that bounced high off the foul post. It was Lvarez’s sixth homer in nine games.

The Astros (77-53) had broken their four-game winning streak with their most lopsided loss of the season.

They tried to beat Texas for the fourth time in five series this year. The Rangers won all three games at home in May, twice on Garca walk-off hits in the 10th inning, but lost the first two games this weekend.

Texas (45-85) won for just the 10th time in 40 games since the All-Star break, breaking a streak of four losses. The Rangers had lost their last five home games.

Peters had an RBI double that capped off a three-run first that put the Rangers ahead to stay. They opened the game with three consecutive basehits, the last by Garca driving in the first run. Peters added a sacrifice fly in the third when Jake Meyers made an impressive catch that went to his knees in the deep left center warning lane.

Garca and Peters, among the 13 rookies on the Rangers’ 26-man roster, both ended in triple at bat.

Greinke struckout once and walked two, while giving up six runs and nine basehits in his four-plus innings a season. Bryan Abreu then gave up seven runs while noting only two outs.

When I feel good, it usually works out, said Greinke, the active MLB leader with his 219 wins and 486 starts. I worry too much about stuff and location. Just one of those days where the other team was locked up.

BIG TIME

The Rangers were the only MLB team without a grand slam this season, and their last was Rougned Odors on September 28, 2019, against the New York Yankees. Garca came in on one of Pete Incaviglia’s Rangers rookie record of 30 home runs set in 1986.

SHORT HOPS

The last time the Rangers had such a big margin of victory against the Astros was a 14-3 win on September 16, 2015. …With Jonah Heim as primary backup still on the COVID-19 injured list, it was Jose Trevino the Rangers catcher to start eight games in a row since Gerald Laird in May 2007.

TRAINERS ROOM

Astros: Catcher Jason Castro was placed on the 10-day injured list retroactively to Thursday with right knee discomfort. Catcher Garrett Stubbs was recalled from Triple-A Sugar Land.

Rangers: Woodward said he was not overly optimistic about the status of INF Andy Ibez, who felt even more sore after leaving Saturday’s game with a strained left hamstring. … INF Charlie Culberson (COVID-19 IL) has done some pregame work and can be activated Monday or Tuesday.

NEXT ONE

Astros: RHP Luis Garcia (10-6, 3.21 ERA) opens Monday-evening in a three-game series at AL West rival Seattle.

Rangers: AJ Alexy becomes the third starting pitcher in Texas in six days to make his big league-debut. The 23-year-old righthander will pitch in a series opener against Colorado on Monday-evening. He came to Texas as part of the 2017 deadline trade that sent Yu Darvish to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

——