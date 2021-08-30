139 years since the death and ashes of English cricket to Australia





The Ashes is cricket’s biggest and longest running rivalry, pitting England and Australia against each other. For cricket fans of all generations, there has never been a more intense rivalry than between these two great teams. The basis for this rivalry began in 1882 when the Sporting Times published a fake obituary after England lost to Australia for the very first time on their own territory. On 29 August 1882, England were defeated by seven devastating runs in one of cricket’s most momentous collapses. Fred Spofforth and Harry Boyle drove Australia to their maiden voyage. Test triumph over England at The Oval, and gave birth to ‘The Ashes’. The Sporting Times published the following comments in response to England’s humble loss. “In memory of the English cricket who died at The Oval, 29th August 1882. Deeply mourned by a large circle of bereaved friends and acquaintances, RIP – NB The body will be cremated and the Ashes taken to Australia. The Ashes was conceived as a By the end of this series, preparations were in full swing for an English tour of Australia, which was dubbed “the quest to regain The Ashes” by the English media. Ivo Bligh led the England team for three weeks after Oval’s setback, aiming to return with the Ashes. He was successful in his quest as he led England to a 2-1 win over Australia to recapture the Ashes. Later on the eve of Christmas in 1882, a group of Melbourne women presented Bligh a miniature terracotta urn in a red and gold velvet bag. The ashes in the urn are said to come from the bail from the third game of the series. If Ivo goes back with the urn, the urn; Studds, Steel, Read and Tylecote return, return; The welkin shall clink loudly, the great multitude shall be proud, See Barlow and Bates with the urn, the urn; And the rest who come home with the urn reads the inscription on the urn. Bligh met Florence Morphy at this event and Bligh married Florence in February 1884 when the couple returned to England with the urn. The urn represented the Ashes, whom he had promised to reclaim during the Australian tour. The urn sat on the mantelpiece of the Bligh family home in Kent for 43 years. It was considered a personal gift by Bligh and after his death it was given to the MCC where it is now in the Lords Museum. The urn has never been used as an official trophy, although replicas are handed over to the victorious team at the end of each Ashes series. Current Ashes Record There have been 71 Ashes series to date where both sides have shot each other at the throat over the years. To date, there have been 71 Ashes series with both teams at odds with each other over the years. Australia has won or kept the Ashes 33 times, while England have won 32 times. Six times the series was decided equally, meaning the trophy is awarded to the reigning champion. At present, Australia are the current holders of the Ashes they have retained after drawing the series 2-2 in 2019. The next Ashes will see England led by Joe Root tour Australia in 2021/22 in a bid to capture the to win back the trophy. Image Credits: AP

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.republicworld.com/sports-news/cricket-news/throwback-139-years-since-english-crickets-death-and-ashes-urn-taken-to-australia.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos