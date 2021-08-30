Sports
College Football Odds, Lines, Schedule for Week 1: Alabama, Clemson Open as Favorites vs. Miami, Georgia
The schedule for Week 1 of the 2021 college football season is absolutely packed as the sports packages begin in six consecutive days of action on Wednesday with UAB hosting Jacksonville State and ending Monday night with Ole Miss and Louisville facing each other in Atlanta. That’s also six consecutive days of college football betting odds, so it’s time to dig into the betting lines for Week 1.
The weekend is highlighted by a top-five match-up between Clemson and Georgia in Charlotte and Alabama’s 2021 debut in another neutral-ground showdown against Miami (FL) in Atlanta. But these top-tier non-conference games aren’t the only must-see showdowns on the slate as Ohio State-Minnesota, Penn State-Wisconsin, Indiana-Iowa all continue what’s already an eventful Big Ten conference schedule and are North Carolina. ACC Gets Coastal Campaign kicked off a rough road at Virginia Tech.
There are tons of games to choose from throughout the extended week, so we’ve decided to highlight the odds of some of the best below.
Opportunities through Caesars Sportsbook
No. 5 Georgia vs. No. 3 Clemson (-3) — Charlotte: No match will be more intrigued than Saturday night’s showdown between two hopeful national champions. While both teams can potentially recover from a loss and still achieve their goals, the winner emerges as the first contender to prove himself against an elite opponent. The Tigers opened as a 4-point favorite this summer and the line is creeping so slowly toward Georgia. That may be more of a reflection of value in a game that many expect to be a one-ball game late into the fourth quarter.
Number 1 Alabama (-18.5) vs. Number 14 Miami (FL) — Atlanta: We actually saw Alabama run away with games in Week 1 against Power Five opponents, but in terms of AP Top 25 rankings, this is one of the “tougher” matchups the Crimson Tide has experienced in these neutral location kickoff games. Miami quarterback D’Eriq King is looking to make a full recovery from a knee injury he sustained in the bowl game, and if he lets the Hurricanes offense roll like it was at its best in 2020, the underdog may have a chance to make it interesting to make. Bryce Young and the Alabama Offensive, now led by Offensive Coordinator Bill O’Brien, is a great unknown; however, it is widely believed that the tide will be anchored by one of the best defenses in the country.
No. 19 Penn State at No. 12 Wisconsin (-4.5): The Big Ten has done a great job of delivering intriguing games here in the first seven days of the season, starting with Nebraska-Illinois in Week 0 and moving on to Ohio State’s 2021 debut in Minnesota on Thursday and this two top-20, cross-division clashes on Saturday. Penn State’s visit to Madison is the star of early Saturday’s start, and this rule of betting combined with the grand total (50) tells you all you need to know about what should be a tough and physical battle that takes place in the scrimmage. must be decided.
No. 17 Indiana at No. 18 Iowa (-3.5): Tom Allen’s Indiana schedule has skyrocketed over the past two seasons and now the Hoosiers are going into the year with real expectations. Those expectations are immediately put to the test with one of the tougher road trips in the Big Ten. Iowa is replacing a ton of defense, but few are ready to relegate a Hawkeyes team that had seven combined points from an undefeated regular season, division title and shot at the Big Ten championship in 2020.
No. 23 Louisiana at No. 21 Texas (-8): This line has been down all summer as momentum continues to build for what Louisiana can accomplish this year. There’s also a healthy skepticism for the Longhorns in Steve Sarkisian’s debut. By naming Hudson Card the starter, Sarkisian calmed down one of the great unknowns about the offense, which will be needed to score points against a veteran Ragin’ Cajuns team who, with a disrupted attack, wants to go straight back to its 10-win ways . of a Big 12 team.
The best of the rest
No. 4 Ohio State (-13.5) in Minnesota — Thursday
No. 10 North Carolina (-5.5) at Virginia Tech — Friday
No. 2 Oklahoma (-26.5) in Tulane
State of Fresno at No. 11 Oregon (-20)
Miami (OH) at number 8 Cincinnati (-23)
State of San Jose at No. 15 USC (-14)
FAU at No. 13 Florida (-24.5)
Kent State at number 6 Texas A&M (-29.5)
No. 16 LSU (-3.5) at UCLA
no. 9 Notre Dame (-7.5) in Florida State — Sunday
Ole Miss (-9.5) vs. Louisville — Monday (Atlanta)
