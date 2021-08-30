With four bracket wins, Mitchell Rapid City’s Girls Tennis Claims Invite





With four bracket winners, Mitchell scored 240 points in the tournament at Sioux Park, with Rapid City Stevens right on the Kernels tail with 237.5 points. Rapid City Christian was third with 157.5 points, followed by Brandon Valley (146.5) and Pierre (119.5). It gave a slight response to a 5-4 double loss to Rapid City Stevens on Friday, which was Mitchell’s first double loss of the season after a 7-0 start. On Saturday, Olivia Hubers’ effort in the third set of her No. 2 singles championship match helped Mitchell win the division title. Huber won the first set 6-2, dropped the second set 0-6, then came back to win the third 10-8 against Brandon Valleys Marie Pelleteir. Julia Platt and Megan Mastel were tournament winners at number 4 and number 6 respectively. Platt won her first two games with 10-2 scores, then beat Stevens Abby Sherrill 6-2 and 6-4. Mastel came forward with a 6-2, 6-3 championship win over Stevens Kaiya Parkin and improved her record to 10-1 on the season. At number 2 in the doubles, the combination of Amber Moller and Sydney Reynolds won the tournament title. The duo won their first two games in straight sets, then defeated Rapid City Stevens Sherrill and Thurness by a score of 5-7, 6-2 and 10-6. Moller (No. 3) and Reynolds (No. 5) finished in second place in their respective singles series, both of which fell under the Rapid City Stevens players. Moller fell to Anna Mueller 6-0, 6-0, while Reynolds had to take on Emma Thurness after victories 10-0 and 10-1 in the first two rounds, who won 6-1 and 6-0 in the final. Atlanta Stahle took fourth place at No. 1 singles in the tournament. After a first-round win, she was defeated in the semi-finals by eventual winner Ella Hancock, of Rapid City Christian, 10-6, and fell 10-3 to Ali Scott, of Rapid City Stevens in the match for third. Place. Delaney Degen and Mastel played a few matches of three sets in number 3 doubles en route to second place in the bracket. They defeated Pierres Shorter and Zeeb (6-3, 4-6, 10-4) and then left a three-set match against Stevens Parkin and Mueller 6-1, 3-6 and 10-6. Stahle and Huber took third in No. 1 doubles and fell to Hancock and Beckloff in the semifinals in a three-set match (4-6, 6-3, 10-6), then defeated the Pierre pair Tedrow and Weiss, 10-4 for third. Mitchell (7-1) will return to action on Thursday, September 2, traveling to Watertown for a triangle game with OGorman. The first service is scheduled for 2 p.m. and will be the first of seven duals over the course of three days from Thursday to Saturday. Below are double replays of the three duels Mitchell played in Rapid City: Mitchell 9, St. Thomas Lake 0 Thursday in Rapid City singles: No. 1: Atlanta defeats Stahle (M). Athens Francisco, 10-0; No. 2: Olivia Huber (M) defeats. Sylvie Mortimer, 10-0; No. 3: Amber Moller (M) def. Sophia Meyer, 10-6; No. 4: Julia Platt (M) beats. Katelyn Denholm, 10-4; No. 5: Sydney Reynolds (M) beats. Kaitlyn Schmahl, 10-1; No. 6: Megan defeats Mastel. Shriya Gangireni, 10-2. Double: No. 1: Atlanta Stahle/Olivia Huber (M) beats. Athena Francilisco/Sophia Meyer, 10-4; No. 2: Amber Moller/Sydney Reynolds (M) def. Sylvie Mortimer/Katelyn Denholm, 10-4; No. 3: Delaney Degen/Megan Mastel (M) beats. Kaitlyn Schmahl/Amity Strand, 10-3 Mitchell 8, RC Christian 1 Thursday in Rapid City singles: No. 1: Ella Hancock (RCC) defeats. Atlanta Stahle, 10-1; No. 2: Olivia Huber (M) defeats. Hannah Beckloff, 10-2; No. 3: Amber Moller (M) def. Zeah Ryherd, 10-8; No. 4: Julia Platt (M) beats. Ciera Crawford, 10-1; No. 5: Sydney Reynolds (M) beats. Riley Geyer, 10-7; No. 6: Megan defeats Mastel (M). Allison Hill, 10-1 Double: No. 1: Atlanta Stahle/Olivia Huber (M) beats. Ella Hancock/Hannah Beckloff, 10-6; No. 2: Amber Moller/Sydney Reynolds (M) def. Ciera Crawford/Riley Geyer, 10-2; No. 3: Delaney Degen/Megan Mastel (M) beats. Zeah Ryherd/Allison Hill, 10-2 RC Stevens 5, Mitchell 4 Friday in Rapid City singles: No. 1: Atlanta defeats Stahle (M). Alastrina Scott, 10-9 (4); No. 2: Olivia Huber (M) defeats. Peyton Ogle, 10-6; No. 3: Anna Mueller (RCS) defeats. Amber Moller, 10-0; No. 4: Julia Platt (M) beats. Abby Sherrill, 10-6; No. 5: Emma Thurness (RCS) defeats. Sydney Reynolds, 10-4; No. 6: Kaiya Parkin (RCS) defeats. Megan Mastel, 10-4 Double: No. 1: Atlanta Stahle/Olivia Huber (M) beats. Alastrina Scott/Peyton Ogle, 10-7; No. 2: Abby Sherrill/Emma Thurness (RCS) def. Amber Moller/Sydney Reynolds, 10-9 (5); No. 3: Anna Mueller/Kaiya Parkin (RCS) defeats. Delaney Degen/Megan Mastel, 10-7

