Hundreds mourn the loss of hockey star and Dorchester resident Jimmy Hayes





Hayes died on August 23 at his home in Milton. The cause of death has not been released, but authorities have said it is not considered suspicious. He leaves behind his wife, Kristen, and two sons, Beau, 2, and Mac, 3 months. The day before Hayess’ death, the Beaus family had celebrated their second birthday. I knew it would be busy, but this turnout is much bigger than I expected, said Donnell Anderson, 51, who lives in Dorchester. Anderson said: He’d been in line for over an hour and was willing to wait two more, if it took that long to enter the building and say goodbye. Most everyone in line was formally dressed, but Anderson wore his Bruins jersey in memory of Hayes. People queue in front of Florian Hall, in Dorchester, ahead of James Jimmy Hayes’ wake. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff Anderson said he met Hayess’ father more than four decades ago, when the two watched Bruins games together in the 1980s. Anderson, a season ticket holder, recalled seeing Hayes on the ice first as a Boston College hockey player and then as Bruin. He didn’t let stardom go to his head, Anderson said. He was a simple man, as all hockey players are, but a nice guy and outgoing, with a good family. The Hayess Boston College sweater hung in a frame by the door, near a table with two guest books full of names and a stack of guest commemorative cards, each with a picture of Hayes and an Irish blessing on either side. Inside, dozens of flower arrangements were set up in the hall, with photo collages of Hayes on stands at every turn. On the table in front of a flower arrangement was a children’s drawing of Hayes in his Bruins jersey, with the number 11 next to him and the words we miss you written above it. Even more photos and videos of Hayes from boy to fatherhood flashed across the wall in the front of the room: The Player surrounded by friends and teammates at Boston College, who smiled brightly on his wedding day, and held his firstborn son on his lap in the car, as if teaching him to drive. Many people walked through the room in tears, dabbing wet eyes with tissues or stopping to hug friends and family. At the back of the hall, Hayess’ body lay in a coffin with a huge arrangement of white roses pinning Daddy, supported by two hockey sticks. Next to it were red roses in the shape of a hockey stick leaning against the table. Ivy Scott can be reached at [email protected] Follow her on Twitter @itsivyscott.

