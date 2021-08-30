Burroughs football ready for season

By Rick Assad

Due to the coronavirus, the Burroughs High 2020 football season was reduced to five games and started in March, rather than in the fall.

For the Bears, the campaign started with a convincing 30-14 win over host San Marino.

There were no more wins after that, as Burroughs dropped a 48-7 decision against Pasadena in the Rose Bowl, then lost at home to Muir 50-0, before falling back on a visit to Arcadia 21-14 and the season finale at Memorial. Field against rival Burbank, 25-7.

This season was due to start on August 27 in a game in Santa Monica, but that game was canceled because a player on the team tested positive for COVID-19 and Jesse Craven, the sophomore head coach, expects better results.

Burroughs will kick off the campaign in a game against St. Genevieve on the road at Valley College on September 3 and then host Westchester on September 10.

The Bears travel to Hueneme on September 17 for a fight and face Harvard-Westlake at home on September 24.

“We are excited to see what this team can do and how much it can grow over a hopefully full season,” said Craven. “We have a solid core of seniors and some really promising juniors and sophomores that I expect to make contributions throughout the season.”

The goal is to win the Pacific League flag, which will not be easy.

The league kicks off on October 1 in a game in Arcadia, followed by back-to-back home games against Crescenta Valley on October 8 and Pasadena on October 15.

The Bears will visit Muir on October 22, then travel to crosstown rival Burbank for the regular season finale on October 29.

“The goal right now is to be competitive in every game we play,” Craven said of a team averaging 11.6 points.

Leading the charge will be junior quarterback Blake Dycus, who weighs six feet and 165 pounds, and behind him will be junior running back Marcus Manahan, who is a tough and rugged runner.

When Dycus throws the football, the receivers who catch the orb are senior Jon English [5-8, 160], who played quarterback last season, senior Elijah Aldana-Pere [6-2, 165], sophomore Ryan Hernandez and junior Dilan Webster.

“We have a group of five or six receivers that we’re confident can compete at a really high level,” Craven said.

Those protecting Dycus up front are senior Jose Oliveros [6-2, 255], senior Stone Slothour, senior Mitchell Markou [5-10, 235], junior Robert Huynha [6-0 270] and junior Anthony Solis-Torrico.

Last season the defense allowed too many yards, too many chunk plays and too many points [31.6 per game].

This season, the squad will have to improve a lot and that includes Oliveros, senior Nate Howard-China, who will also play tight end, and senior Joseph Solis [6-1].

The linebackers are senior Gerald Garcia [6-2, 205], Noah Creus, Manahan and senior Angelo Toscano [5-9, 155].

In the secondary, the Bears will employ senior strong security Drake Vickers [6-2, 170], Aldana-Pere, cornerback Hernandez and sophomore Aiden Berrymen [5-9, 155].

“Our defense has some really strong pieces that have been very consistent throughout our training this summer,” said Craven.

There will be half a dozen players to play well, and he expects to play well when the Bears go head to head for the league title.

“Some of the players we hope can be an anchor of our team are Oliveros, Garcia, English, Aldana-Pere, Vickers and Chhina,” said Craven.

The rest of the seniors are Vincent Harris [5-11, 165] who will play receiver and cornerback, Christopher Romero [5-11, 155] at receiver and strong safety, Lucas Dotson, who will toil at receiver and cornerback, Axel Gonzalez at receiver and cornerback, Carlos Andres Rodriguez, who will play running back and cornerback, Joshua Avila at running back and outside linebacker and Jake Guy at running back and center defender.

The other seniors include Jacksen Goodley at wide receiver and free safety, Amine Ben Romdhane, who will play wide receiver and free safety, Giovanni Garza on guard and center linebacker, William Hubbell, who will play defensive end and Markou at center and defensive tackle .

Junior members of the team are Remi Nalbantian at guard and defensive tackle and Reznor Reeves at wide receiver and cornerback.

The sophomore contingent includes Brodie Kemp at kicker, Brody Beebe at guard and defensive tackle, and Ethan Hubbell at quarterback and cornerback.