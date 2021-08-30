Pickleball club raises $80K to repurpose old tennis court





CLEVELAND COUNTY, NC A North Carolina woman has raised more than $80,000 for pickleball. Charlotte Teague and her friends played pickleball daily during the pandemic as a way to stay active, eventually raising enough money to fix the community tennis court. What you need to know The Cleveland County Pickleball Association has raised over $80,000 to repurpose the old tennis court

The association receives young students to teach them how to play

The association has raised enough money to not only reuse the field, but also add new lights and start tournaments across the state They hope this new beautiful platform will draw more attention to their Cleveland County part of the state and bring in a pickleball tournament. They play pickleball twice a day as a group. Teague and her Cleveland County Pickleball Association teammates have been working hard for their new job. Teague’s friend, Beth Cameron, invited her to play one day. Every time I talk to someone I say have you tried pickle ball? It’s addictive, Beth Cameron said. Teague grew a love for the sport. She wanted to find a way to stay active and be outdoors during the pandemic. It’s exciting, it’s a party every time we come here, said Cameron. Teague spoke to the school district that owned the outdoor track and worked out a deal so they could reuse and re-use it. It had very wide, very long cracks, weeds grew up, it was pretty much in disrepair. So we decided to raise the money ourselves, without asking the school for money, Teague said. The school agreed and Teague started raising money. We have raised just over $80,000 so far. Totally shocking. I couldn’t believe it when I got the first call, I couldn’t stop screaming, Teague said. In July, the courts were renewed. The lanes went from 16 people to play to 40 people. They want to add new lights and other household details. Their goal is to host a tournament that will bring more people to Shelby. If people come out to play outside of our area, they will stay in our hotels, eat at our restaurants, shop in our stores and it will only grow, Teague said. Although she says it has an economic impact, it all started because of the love of the sport and the lifelong friends she made, who she now considers family. It definitely adds value to my life. I can’t even tell you how much we support each other, we listen to each other and we care, Teague said. They are people I can turn to for anything. I mean were so tight and so close. Were a family, a big pickleball family and loved it, Cameron said with a laugh. The Cleveland County Pickleball Association plays seven days a week, once in the morning and once in the evening. So far, they have hosted two tournaments in-house. They want to bring people from out of state and across the state to Shelby in October after they go through the tournament planning phase.

