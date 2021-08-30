Field hockey loses hard-fought battle at Bellarmine





Next game: at Lock Haven University 3-9-2021 | 3 p.m. MUNCIE, Ind. Whatever the season, a team’s first road trip will always be a test, and unfortunately for the Cardinals Sunday in Bellarmine they couldn’t make it. Ball State entered today’s game fresh off a stellar defensive performance against the nationally ranked Ohio State Friday afternoon in Muncie. The Cardinals brought that same energy to the field today, but unfortunately suffered a heartbreaking 2-1 loss to Bellarmine in the final 15 minutes of action at Trager Stadium. “Hats off to Bellarmine as they brought a lot of intensity to the start of today’s game and finished with an incredible defensive effort,” said the Ball State head coach. Stephanie Bernthal said. “We were able to make some adjustments in the second half and had double offensive numbers from Bellarmine, but we just couldn’t find it today. The offensive output of the team, we know we need that finishing area of ​​our game after this weekend There’s so much within this team and I know we’re just getting started. We’re young and mature quickly, and disappointment can be one of the best wake-up calls for strong competitors. I’m confident in the world that these early punches will push our squad to find a new level there is a grit in them that is special and a level of talent throughout the lineup that is our best yet in my time at ball state. Time to get back to work in Muncie.’ The Cardinals (0-2) were looking for their first win of the season against the Knights (1-0). Although Bellarmine officially participated in the Mid-American Conference this season, today’s game did not count against both teams’ conference record. The first competition meeting will take place at the Briner Sports complex on October 15 at 1 p.m. ET. Bellarmine struck first in the opening minutes of the game and would hold onto Ball State’s 1-0 lead during the break. The Cardinals continued to struggle offensively, despite making a game-high 12 corners to the Knights’ six, while also having a team-high 16 shots. While Ball State did indeed control the pace of the field today, unfortunately the Cardinals were only able to convert one of those scoring opportunities into Maya Guinnu found the back of the cage for her first career goal late in the third period to tie the game, 1-1. Both teams strengthened their defenses in the last 15 minutes of action. Bellarmine scored from a corner with 12 minutes left to take the 2-1 lead over Ball State. After that, Ball State worked the baseline and performed well offensively. The Cardinals came close to scoring a few times, but unfortunately were unable to capitalize on those opportunities for the rest of the game. offensive, Paloma Gomez Rengifo led the Cardinals with four shots, including two on target. In defense, goalkeeper Hannah Johnston ended the day with five saves. The Ball State field hockey team continues its three-game road swing when the Cardinals play two games in Pennsylvania at Lock Haven University (September 3 ET) at 3:00 PM ET and then Saint Francis University (September 5) at 12:00 PM.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ballstatesports.com/news/2021/8/29/field-hockey-loses-hard-fought-battle-at-bellarmine.aspx

