youth.gov.hk





Olympic trend: fencing When fencing is mentioned recently, there would be a direct association with the Hong Kong “Fencing God” Cheung Ka Long, Tokyo’s Olympic gold medalist for men’s individual foil. And yet, how much do you know about the types and rules of this elegant game? Types of Fencing After several centuries of development, fencing has become a codified sport and is classified into three types according to the weapon. Foil The foil is the lightest sword of the three and is most commonly used by beginners for practice. To score, fencers aim the point of the sword at their opponent’s torso, which is the area below the neck and above the thigh. If both fencers hit their opponents at the same time, the offending fencer, ie the fencer who advanced first and had the priority or “right of way”, scores a point. The fencer on the defensive must make a valid defensive move, a parry, before launching an attack to score. Épée The Épée is the toughest of the three. A fencer can score with the tip of the knife on all parts of the opponent’s body and therefore has the greatest range of attack. In a game of Épée, when both fencers touch at the same time, both fencers would get a point. So it is equally important to attack and parry because there is no priority of “precedence” or the advantage of being on the attacking side. Saber The main difference between the saber and the other two is that fencers can also score with the sides of the blade, therefore fencers need good protection for their fingers. As a result, the movements and attacks are faster and more intense. The target area for a game of Saber is the torso above the waist, mask and arms. The rule of “right of way” also applies to a game of saber. So when fencers touch each other at the same time, the Referee will award the point to the fencer who started the attack first. Watch the video below to learn more about playing screens. FencingFencing is an intense and exciting game. Knowing the basic rules and regulations will give you a more engaging experience! Rules Individual events start with pool games with 5 to 7 fencers in each group, and they will each try to score 5 points in 3 minutes. After that, it moves to direct elimination based on the rankings. Each game is divided into 3 periods of 3 minutes each with a 1 minute break between the periods. The winner is the fencer who first scores 15 points or has more hits than the opponent within the playing time. If there is a tie when playing time ends, there is 1 minute of extra time under the sudden death rule, where the first fencer to hit the opponent and score would win the game. For the extra time, both sides will draw lots to decide who will be the winner of the match if both sides fail to score during the extra time. For team events, the winner will be determined by direct elimination. Both teams consist of 3 fencers and 1 substitute fencer. Each game has 9 periods of 3 minutes or 5 hits. The three fencers take turns and the team that scores 45 points first wins. These rules also apply to wheelchair fencing, which also includes the games Foil, Épée and Sabre. In the case of wheelchair fencing, since the fencers’ wheelchairs are fixed to the floor, the fencers can only move their upper body freely. Electronic scoring Advanced electronic equipment is used to judge in fencing games: one fencer is equipped with a red light sensor and the other with a green one. When the fencer hits the opponent, the electronic devices will judge whether the strike is a valid or invalid attack. If the attack is valid, the equipment will signal with the light of the affected side. If the attack is invalid, the equipment will signal with a white light. Hong Kong fencing development and promotion With the steady development of fencing in Hong Kong, the Hong Kong fencing team also achieved excellent results in international competitions. The team won 2 silver medals and 5 bronze medals in the 2010 Guangzhou Asian Games and 8 bronze medals in the 2014 Incheon Asian Games. Watch the interview with Vivian Kong Man Wai, Hong Kong’s leading screen star. (The video is in Cantonese) And the video about the Olympic gold medalist Cheung Ka Long (The video is in Cantonese) Fencing requires a good physical condition, quick reflexes, technique, quick reaction times and a high degree of concentration. It is also extremely helpful in training balance, hand-eye coordination and reaction time. The Hong Kong Fencing Association (HKFA) is committed to promoting the development of fencing in Hong Kong. With the sponsorship of the Leisure and Cultural Services Department (LCSD), the HKFA has established community sports clubs and organizes regular fencing classes to give the public a chance to try their hand at fencing. If you are interested in taking part in a fencing course, please refer to the Hong Kong Fencing Association webpage or contact their staff on 2504 8106 for more details. For more information about fencing, visit the LCSD website or search the Youth.gov.hk website.

