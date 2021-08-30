Ohio State falls to No. 2 North Carolina 2-0





After consecutive wins to open its five-game home grandstand, Ohio State women’s football was unable to extend its winning streak until Sunday three. In a highly anticipated matchup against No. 2 North Carolina (3-0), the Buckeyes (2-2) created plenty of offensive opportunities but failed to capitalize and fell 2-0. The Buckeyes attack sent 18 shots to North Carolina’s goal with nine on target. But Tar Heels senior goalkeeper Claudia Dickey saved every attempt on Ohio State goal. Although the Buckeyes were held scoreless, head coach Lori Walker-Hock, who won four national titles with North Carolina as the goalkeeper, was proud of her teams’ aggressiveness against the Tar Heels. I think we played fantastic, to create so many opportunities for that team with their depth, I think it’s an honor for where our program is going,” said Walker-Hock. The first goal of the game came in the 16th minute when a shot from North Carolina sophomore forward Avery Pattersons bounced off the gloves of Ohio State senior goalkeeper Bailey Kolinski and trickled into the net. Ohio State picked up the pace and put pressure on the North Carolina defense for the rest of the first half. The Buckeyes scored a total of 12 shots, seven of which were on target. However, no one could find the back of the net and the half ended 1-0. The next score of the game came in the 50th minute as North Carolina capitalized with a good ball movement to score from senior striker Rachael Dorwart’s foot. North Carolina dominated possession for the remainder of the second half and kept the Buckeyes at bay, playing their type of game to the finish. This was the seventh ever meeting between North Carolina and the state of Ohio, and the Tar Heels have won all seven, dating back to the series’ first game in 1994. While the loss pushes the Buckeyes back to .500, Walker-Hock said she is optimistic for the rest of the season. Every game got better, every game we fix holes and every game gets stronger and that’s what took this game away, said Walker Hock. The Buckeyes return to the field at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium against UCF on BTN+ on Thursday at 5 p.m.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thelantern.com/2021/08/womens-soccer-ohio-state-falls-to-no-2-north-carolina-2-0/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos