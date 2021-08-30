Football starts season as volleyball, football comes on the road

Football

The Kansas State soccer team looks set to continue its success after running over Austin Peay on the road Friday. The team steamed the governors for a 5-0 win in the team’s second regular season win. The Wildcats are now looking ahead to more road races this week.

First, the Wildcats continue their journey in Clarksville, Tennessee, taking on the University of North Alabama Lions. K-State currently sits on a 2-1-0 record, with North Alabama at 0-1-2.

Sophomore forward Alice Bussey leads the Lions with his lone goal, leading the team in points (2), shots (5), shots on target (3) and .200 shooting percentage.

The Wildcats travel again to Denver, Colorado on Thursday to take on Denver in the third game of the road tour. Denver is currently 3-0 on the season, their most recent win against Utah in a 3-0 win.

Senior forward Sydney Sharp leads Denver in goals (2), points (4) and shots (7) as he shoots .286 with shots on target.

Both games will be available to watch on ESPN+.

Volley-ball

After a trip to Nebraska for the Husker Invitational, the K-State volleyball team is taking a short break this week before heading to Santa Barbara, California, to play in the Gaucho Invitational.

The Wildcats (1-1) will face three other teams over the weekend, including Pepperdine (3-0) on Friday night and UC Santa Barbara (1-2) and San Diego State (0-3) on Saturday.

After a dominant performance at the Classic City Clash in Athens, Georgia, Pepperdine looks set to continue his success after going 3-0 in the tournament last weekend. Senior winger/setbacker Rachel Ahrens of Pepperdine has 50 kills per year, 68.5 points and 15 aces, earning her first-place finish on the team in those categories.

UC Santa Barbara comes in at 1-2 p.m. the week after the Panther Invitational last weekend. The Gauchos are trying to gain momentum towards their season in their opening tournament this weekend.

UC Santa Barbara center blocker Deni Wilson leads the team in kills (31), sets (14) and points (39).

The San Diego State Aztecs are looking for their first win of the season in Santa Barbara, after winning 0-3 in Hunstville, Texas, at the Bearkat Invitational last weekend. SDSU senior outside hitter Zoi Faki currently leads the Aztecs with 30 kills this season.

Each match will be broadcast on KMAN/Sunny 102.5.

american football

College football season has finally arrived as the Kansas State football team travels to Arlington, Texas, to take on the Stanford Cardinal at AT&T Stadium.

The Cardinal is coming in this season, finishing 4-2 during a shortened 2020 season, most likely captained as quarterback by redshirt junior Jack West and junior running back Austin Jones. Jones finished last season with over 650 all-purpose yards and nine total touchdowns.

Stanford enters the game with a four-game winning streak, ending last season with a win over UCLA. K-Stat is coming in quite the opposite after losing the last five games of the 2020 season.

The Wildcats try to turn things around with a healthy Skylar Thompson leading the charge and help from Deuce Vaughn and others on the attacking side of the ball.

Defensively, the Wildcats appear to be slowing down West and Jones with playmakers Jahron McPherson, Khalid Duke and Wayne Jones.

Kicking off on Saturday, September 4 at 11 a.m., will be broadcast on FOX Sports 1 and the K-State Sports Network.