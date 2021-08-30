The USTA players’ development officials held another press conference on Friday and told us to trust the process, small steps are being taken and US men’s tennis is on the right track.

There are 14 American men in the top 100, up 120 percent from 2008. But for tennis to reach a new level of interest in the United States, an American man has to make it to the second week of the US Open. draw, which starts Monday.

The latest big hope is a big man with a big Paul Bunyan beard Reilly Opelka, the 6-foot-11 supersonic server who turned 24 on Saturday. The progress he has made in one year has excited the USTA.

The pinnacle of the beard wonders came when he advanced to the key Open tuning final in Toronto earlier this month. He has a seed here on the 22nd and a home crowd yearning for an American man to scam Flushing Meadows.

Opelka tries not to put too much pressure on herself. In fact, he comes across as cautious, thinking he could be another year away from a second-week run of a Grand Slam event.

I’ve certainly grown a lot in the past year, said Opelka, who was born in Michigan before moving to Florida. It doesn’t mean I don’t expect to show everything in a week. But it’s more than just four Grand Slams. I would like to carry my momentum through this week. But everyone is tough here.

Reilly Opelka WARREN TODA/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

USTA coaches believe that health is the only thing standing in the way of Opelka becoming a top 10 player. With his size, he is more prone to leg injuries and suffered from knee problems at last year’s Open when he had a rough 1-2 punch from a draw over Fabio Fognini and David Goffin.

One thing that’s nice is that I’ve seeded this year, Opelka said. That makes a world of difference. I’m definitely much further from that, but I haven’t made a second week of a Slam yet. I need to test my body to see what happens with four 3-for-5 set matches. That’s the only reason I say I don’t know if I’m ready. I am not negative. I’m just realistic.

The ride to the Toronto final was an indication that he was the real deal.

It’s been great to see Reilly continue to make progress, said Martin Blackman, head of USTA player development. The final in Canada was a huge breakthrough for him. He played a solid game against [Daniil] Medvedev [in the Finals]. He really made Medvedev work for it. Were very optimistic about his development.

Blackman said he was encouraged that Opelka is still climbing while being coached by Jay Berger, an ex-USTA coaching director and former top-10 player.

In a year I have improved my serve, my forehand, said Opelka. Physically I am much stronger. Mentally I think I’m a lot tougher. I’d say it’s a night and day difference.

The men have no player in the top 20, but there is still hope for Frances Tiafoe, Taylor Fritz and Sebastian Korda. John Isner is the highest ranked man at 21, but he is winding down his career.

I never want to message, was happy with the progress and satisfied, Blackman said. But I think part of the message is that we’ve been focused on the process for the past 13 years. The trends seen today are very positive [but were] no win laps at all because we still have a long way to go, especially on the men’s side.

Opelka won’t be hard to find on the property with his height and tuft of hair wearing under his white hat. He will face Soonwoo Kwon from South Korea on Tuesday.

It’s a real pleasure to have fans back, especially New Yorkers, Opelka said. What better fans can we have for our first 100 percent than the local New York crowd? That’s what makes the US Open the US Open. That’s why the Yankees are a legendary team, including the Knicks. It’s the fan base, the culture of New York.