UMass clips Maine in OT





Published: 8/29/2021 8:31:33 PM

Talk about some early season dramas. After relinquishing a 2-0 lead with five minutes remaining in the regular season, the UMass field hockey team responded with the game on Sunday. Steph Gottwals buried a scrum in the penalty circle 4 minutes, 19 seconds into overtime, giving the Minutewomen a wild 3-2 win over Maine in a non-conference game at Gladchuk Field in Amherst. UMass improved to 2-0 for the first time since 2017. The club then receives Vermont on Friday. After Maine scored twice in the last five minutes to force the extra session, UMass earned four consecutive penalty corners in OT. Maine goalkeeper Mia Bortley made several saves on the last attempt, but Gottwals ended the situation when she sent a rebound high into the cage. UMass goalkeeper Marlise van Tonder made four saves in the net. Gottwals also scored the first goal in the opening quarter, on another penalty corner, and Georgie McTear made it 2-0 with a goal late in the third quarter. Women’s football scores 2-1 victory Lauren Smida scored the winning goal early in the second half and buried a pass from Chandler Pedolzky to lift UMass to a 2-1 win over Boston University on Sunday night. Trailing 1-0, UMass Bella recaptured the game in the 34th minute with a goal thanks to a feed from Emily McCormack. Megan Olszewski stopped eight shots for the Minutewomen in her first start of the season. Trainer selected in NLL Draft Former UMass lacrosse midfielder Jeff Trainor was selected by the San Diego Seals in the fifth round of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) Entry Draft on Saturday night. Trainor, the 64th overall roster in the draft, became the top scoring midfielder in program history in 2021 when he surpassed Norm Smith (140 points; 1976-79). The Billerica native has played in 62 games with 35 starts in frontline midfield during his career. He amassed 147 points on 85 goals and 62 assists. Trainor’s 147 points put him in 16th place all-time on the UMass tally with Tom Malone (1969-70), while his 85 goals are the 21st in the team’s history and his 62 assists the 16th.

