Bhavina, Nishad won Paralympic silver for a country that does very little for its disabled citizens

Bhavinaben Patels winning silver in women’s singles class 4 table tennis at the Tokyo Paralympic Games is history. She won India’s first medal at the Tokyo Games and also India’s first medal at the Paralympic Games. The 34-year-old wheelchair-bound athlete was followed by Nishad Kumar who took another silver medal in the men’s T47 high jump event. Both are inspiring examples of what people with different disabilities can achieve when given the right opportunities.

Unfortunately, in India, those opportunities are often ruled out due to a lack of supporting infrastructure. Something as simple as access to public spaces or transportation can present huge challenges for people with disabilities. According to Census 2011, India had 2.68 crore people counted as disabled, of which 20% had a disability related to movement and 19% had a disability related to vision. But the government’s flagship campaign, the Accessible India campaign launched in 2015 to make transport, public spaces and IT infrastructure suitable for people with disabilities, has moved at an excruciatingly slow pace. A recently submitted report by the parliamentary standing committee indicated that only 494 or 29.7% of the total identified buildings to date have been made accessible by nine states and territories of the Union.

Add to this the barriers that people with disabilities face in education and in the labor market. According to the latest census, about 45% of people with other disabilities are illiterate and only 36% are part of the workforce. It is clear that policies aimed at empowering people with other disabilities have no impetus. A change of attitude that puts disability at the heart of policy planning is the first step. Penal provisions under the Disability Rights Act should be applied to states and ministries that fail to meet accessibility targets. That is the only way in which the enormous potential of people with other disabilities can be unimpeded. Bhavina and Nishad’s silver should tell their country to do much more.