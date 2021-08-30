Sports
Bhavina, Nishad won Paralympic silver for a country that does very little for its disabled citizens
Bhavinaben Patels winning silver in women’s singles class 4 table tennis at the Tokyo Paralympic Games is history. She won India’s first medal at the Tokyo Games and also India’s first medal at the Paralympic Games. The 34-year-old wheelchair-bound athlete was followed by Nishad Kumar who took another silver medal in the men’s T47 high jump event. Both are inspiring examples of what people with different disabilities can achieve when given the right opportunities.
Unfortunately, in India, those opportunities are often ruled out due to a lack of supporting infrastructure. Something as simple as access to public spaces or transportation can present huge challenges for people with disabilities. According to Census 2011, India had 2.68 crore people counted as disabled, of which 20% had a disability related to movement and 19% had a disability related to vision. But the government’s flagship campaign, the Accessible India campaign launched in 2015 to make transport, public spaces and IT infrastructure suitable for people with disabilities, has moved at an excruciatingly slow pace. A recently submitted report by the parliamentary standing committee indicated that only 494 or 29.7% of the total identified buildings to date have been made accessible by nine states and territories of the Union.
Add to this the barriers that people with disabilities face in education and in the labor market. According to the latest census, about 45% of people with other disabilities are illiterate and only 36% are part of the workforce. It is clear that policies aimed at empowering people with other disabilities have no impetus. A change of attitude that puts disability at the heart of policy planning is the first step. Penal provisions under the Disability Rights Act should be applied to states and ministries that fail to meet accessibility targets. That is the only way in which the enormous potential of people with other disabilities can be unimpeded. Bhavina and Nishad’s silver should tell their country to do much more.
This piece appeared as an editorial in the print edition of The Times of India.
END OF ARTICLE
Sources
2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/blogs/toi-editorials/enable-more-bhavina-nishad-won-paralympic-silvers-for-a-country-that-does-very-little-for-its-differently-abled-citizens/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]