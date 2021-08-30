Cricket club overwhelmed by reaction to cider and sausage festival





Ellesmere Cricket Club Ellesmere Cricket Club will host the event on the weekend of September 10-12 at the Birch Road site. The festival raises money to move the ground – which is often affected by flooding. Throughout the weekend, visitors to the ground can enjoy an assortment of 15 different ciders — and apple juice — and a wide variety of local sausages, supplied by butchers and farmers. It starts on Friday evening with family fun, games and an open folk music session from 5pm-11pm. Saturday will run from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and will feature the first team match against Chelmarsh and live music after the game. Local group The Kickstones will reunite tonight and there will also be a performance by Reese Wiltshire-Fessey, a finalist in X-Factor, The Band, followed by a DJ. On Sunday on President’s Day, a canal jump will be held by club president James Harrison. “When we looked at fundraising ideas, I said I’d jump in the Ellesmere Channel if we raised 500. People haven’t made the money anymore, so now I have to keep doing my job,” he said. “We are a very busy club with a first and second team, a women’s team and upcoming juniors. But our ground on Birch Road does have problems with flooding and we are looking at alternatives.” “As well as cider, we have real beer and of course soft drinks. We’ve been lucky enough to find some incredible local sausages, including a vegan one, so hot dogs will definitely be on the menu.” “Families can come down, enjoy the bouncy castle, watch cricket or see live music, and of course taste cider and sausages.”

