US Open kicks off after world tennis events marked by suspected match fixing

When the US Open kicks off Monday in Flushing Meadows, the prospect of fame and prize money will attract some of the world’s best tennis players, with $2.5 million awaiting final winners and $75,000 for those in the first round. turned off.

But athletes may face another temptation in the high-stakes world of Grand Slam tennis: In the past year, both Wimbledon and the French Open have been marked by suspicions of match-fixing, signaled by observers hired to monitor the integrity of the sport. to assure.

Match fixing is the deliberate manipulation of sporting events, betting on pre-agreed wins, defeats or even just individual matches in a match. A boom in online sports betting is increasing potential earnings and stakes.

Two matches last month at Wimbledon 2021, the most important tennis tournament in the world, remain under suspicion of match fixing. Several gambling providers raised the alarm about striking abnormal gambling patterns, the German newspaper DIE WELT reports.

The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA), which investigates match fixing on behalf of the four major tournament organizers, including the US Open, confirmed the warnings and launched an ongoing investigation. Monitoring companies that oversee the global gambling market also confirmed the abnormal gambling patterns.

In France, police arrested Russian player Yana Sizikova in June for a possible fixed match at the 2020 French Open, also a Grand Slam event. She was released shortly afterwards and the investigation is underway.

In July, Sizikova sued an unknown person for defamation and defamation in response to the charges. Yana Sizikova plans to fully recognize her status as a victim in this case and ensure that those who started rumors that damaged her reputation are prosecuted and convicted, her attorney told the Associated Press.

Sizikova posted on Instagram: This is a protest not only for me specifically, but also for all athletes who have been unfairly condemned by bloggers on the internet and who should not be victims of the online gambling industry. Reporting sources, she continued, embellish and add as much non-existent detail as possible.

The International Tennis Federation, the sport’s governing body, is under pressure to maintain the integrity of the games after numerous cases of suspected or confirmed match fixing dating back years.

An ITIA spokesperson Adrian Bassett said the risk of match fixing at the US Open is low but still present.

The group will continue to work with the gambling industry to ensure suspicious activity is monitored.

The US Open has not responded to requests for comment.

FBI expressed interest

Control firms aren’t the only ones watching the US Open for potential match fixing. Federal Bureau of Investigation investigators have also expressed interest in tournament integrity, a member of European law enforcement involved in tennis corruption investigations told THE CITY.

American investigators asked me in 2019 whether they should be concerned about manipulation at the US Open, said Eric Bisschop, deputy federal prosecutor of Belgium.

The FBI did not comment on a request from THE CITY.

At the time, Bisschops’ team was investigating the largest match-fixing scandal in world tennis in recent years. An organized crime group had been bribing players since 2014 to regulate lower-level matches worldwide.

In total, prosecutors identified 137 players suspected of repairing or attempting to repair. Raids took place in the US and several European countries. At least 20 involved were arrested on charges of corruption, money laundering, forgery and membership of a criminal organization. Related investigations are underway.

French players admitted during questioning that they had participated in the financial pressure fraud in a sport where costs for coaches, hotels, flights, doctors and equipment quickly add up to $100,000 a year or more.

The ITIA says it has since tightened its security measures.

Already attending the US Open, our education team is undertaking face-to-face sessions with players and tournament staff, outlining what to look for and how to report suspicious activity to the ITIA, Bassett said.

Brazen Recruitment

Match-fixing expert Stefano Berlincioni does not value the guarantees of those responsible for world tennis.

There is no reason for fixers to stop their activities, the Italian said in an interview with THE CITY. It’s one match-fixing scandal after another and the players involved are allowed to continue with it. For people like him who follow tennis closely, he said, it’s frustrating.

Berlincioni, who blogs about match fixing and informs his 5,500 followers on Twitter about suspicious games, has been following tournaments at lower and highest levels for years. There are so many professionals involved that it would simply be a disaster for ITIA to ban all the players involved, he said.

Officially, the ITIA has received 46 game warnings this year and imposed sanctions, including suspensions, on 11 players in 2021 from July 14. This is roughly in line with the numbers for the first half of 2019, when there were 54 warnings.

American players are among those sanctioned by the ITIA. Among them is Nikita Kryvonos, who was in 2017 banned for 10 years and was fined $20,000 after he was found to have violated anti-corruption rules, including match fixing.

On a list of suspicious games from 2020 obtained by THE CITY, nine other games from lower US tournaments are marked as suspicious based on betting patterns.

Berlincioni said that in the case of the suspicious match at the 2020 French Open, he could immediately see that something was wrong.

Even before the French police announced the start of an investigation, Berlincioni . had shared a video clip of the match on Twitter. The images of the suspicious fifth game in set two show how Sizikova, from Russia, causes two double errors in a short time. She seems to slip easily if she loses another point. Several bookmakers raised the alarm about striking betting patterns.

Sizikova has not responded to a recent request from THE CITY. In July, she wrote a post on Instagram complaining that athletes like her were being unfairly convicted. And further: Lately everyone thinks that anything can be done to the Russians.

Marco Trungeliti, 29, tennis pro from Santiago del Estero in Argentina, is one of the few players to have whistled about match fixing. He says that in 2015 he himself was approached via Facebook by match fixers. They initially offered him a sponsorship, he said, which after a few meetings turned out to be a paraphrase for a match-fixing offer.

When reporting the recruitment effort to ITIA investigators, the Argentine also testified against other professionals who, to his knowledge, were manipulating the sport. Several players eventually received suspensions and fines.

Trungeliti reports that he received hostile looks at the tennis tour after his statements. He reports a sort of omert, a never-spoken pact: Basically everyone has internalized it that you have to keep quiet about this in public, he told THE CITY.

Sports betting surpasses laws

The explosion in online sports betting has raised stakes for tennis tournaments. In many countries, anyone can create a profile online with a few clicks and be rewarded with a whopping welcome bonus. Bet on almost any sport, from football, horse racing and cricket to eSports, around the world, around the clock and all in the craziest combinations.

It is lucrative for criminals to cheat at the major Grand Slam tennis tournaments, as they allow for significantly higher stakes. Berlinconi explains that during a first round of the US Open, several tens of thousands of dollars can easily be placed on one bet on several accounts. In this way, with one bet on a certain game during a set, turnovers of several hundred thousand dollars are possible.

Experts estimate annual global sports betting revenue at about $1.7 trillion, a tempting target for organized criminals to exploit.

The European police station Europol called organized crime groups heavily involved in sports corruption in tennis and football.

Sergio DOrsi of Europol told the German newspaper WELT AM SONNTAG: Criminal syndicates and mafia groups worldwide are using match fixing to generate money and launder. Match fixing is a highly profitable business with low risk and high profit for criminals.

About 65% of the global gambling market reportedly takes place in Asia, the vast majority of which operate illegally, DOrsi said. Cryptocurrencies add to the challenge of examining cash flows.

Online sports betting is booming in the US, following a 2018 Supreme Court decision that overturned a federal law that had banned commercial sports betting in most states. New York took a relatively cautious path under former Governor Andrew Cuomo, allowing sports betting in only four casinos, all outside New York City.

The entrance to the tennis center the Mets-Willets Point MTA 7 train station on August 27, 2021. Aria Velasquez/ THE CITY

The State Gaming Commission is currently considering bids for two proposed licenses for online sports betting. Applicants include leading global online betting providers such as Hillside (bet365) and Betfair, as well as a consortium of casino operators. As reported by Bloomberg, American rapper Jay-Z has also joined the bids in New York next to sporting goods company Fanatics.

But while online sports betting is on the horizon, U.S. laws have failed to keep up with the related risk of match-fixing, including Brooklyn Law School professor Jodi Balsam New York. That could be disrespectful to local prosecutors.

For example, the New York criminal code only targets bribery in sports, that is, bribing a player or other participant in the game to fix a game. But the laws, for example, don’t cover manipulation by individual game participants acting alone, she said in an interview with THE CITY.

To better tackle match-fixing, we should criminalize cheating at sporting events in the US. That already exists in some European countries after a number of prosecutions failed because the laws were not specific enough.