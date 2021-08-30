Michigan Field Hockey Takes Weekend Sweep in Big Ten/ACC Challenge





After last seasons heartbreaking loss in the National Championship Game to North Carolina, Michigan’s No. 2 hockey team entered the Big Ten/ACC Challenge this weekend with a chip on his shoulder. This time, the match-up against the Tarheels would end differently. Strong defense and accurate goalkeeping put the Wolverines in the driver’s seat for much of their 3-2 win over No. 1 North Carolina on Friday. That same aggressive defense helped Michigan empty the No. 11 Wake Forest 2-0 on Sunday. Against the Tarheels, familiar foes collided as the game began, and it seemed as if both teams were waiting for an opportunity to strike. Michigan first found one when freshman midfielder Alana Richardson rebounded from senior forward Tina DAnjolell shortly before the end of the first period. DAnjolell added her own score about ten minutes later, scoring a goal and assisting the Demon Deacons on Sunday. However, it wasn’t just her ability to score that helped her team achieve tough wins. She’s very fast, and she’s a senior, so she’s very experienced, said Michigan coach Marcia Pankratz. She set the tone on defense because she can close them, which helps our defense create revenue. Much of DAnjolell’s success came from overwhelming opponents with quick passes and unpredictable footwork. Every time a defender changed positions and prepared to thwart a Michigan threat, she and the rest of the team switched on the spot to make shots. Time and again, the opposing defenders came with no response. This game plan largely stemmed from the energy of Michigan. The Wolverines used speed and aggression to control the game, frustrating the opponents. Our team embraces that kind of game, Pankratz said. We know that if we take the other teams down they won’t be able to execute the tactics they want because we put so much pressure on them. Early on, the defense was able to keep up with the opponent’s threat and get the ball out of their zone. But, by the third and fourth quarters, North Carolina and the Wake Forest retained possession longer, stretching Michigans defenders and seeking seams in tight cover. The Wolverines started falling one step behind the attackers and struggled to get out of their 25-yard zone clean. Michigan had to lean on the depths of its defenders to overcome this, and shifted to a more reserved style against later possessions. Junior midfielder Nina Apoola and sophomore back Serena Brimacombe both used their positioning to narrow the angles the opponents could pick. This overall defense structure complemented the transitions to the regular, aggressive Wolverines play. As the team collapsed into tighter zones, both Tarheels and Demon Deacons’ explosive offenses came empty-handed after chance after chance, and the Wolverines began to play tighter cover as the opponents grew tired. It wasn’t just the Wolverines showing off their off-season training; this showed a targeted growth in their defensive capabilities. This time they scored the same number of goals against North Carolina as they did last season, but they cut their goals in half. Even if the ball comes through the front line, I know I can trust my midfielders enough to stand up, said DAnjolell. And then we can counterattack and score the goals we need. Perhaps the biggest indicator of this was Michigan’s inclusion of two-time NFHCA National Player of the Year Erin Matson. The attacker scored two goals in last year’s championship game, including the winner of the game. This time, the defense stopped her from putting a shot into the net. For the opponents who managed to squeeze out shots, senior goalkeeper Anna Spieker stood like a brick wall, challenging the attackers as they got into her zone all weekend. This brutal strategy forced many high shots flying over the net. Michigan’s performance was not all perfection, as Tarheels were able to score goals by pinning the Wolverines twice and springing up on minor placing errors, including a close call as time went on against North Carolina. These turned out to be the exception, not the rule. Momentum waved back to the Wolverines after each goal and a loss seemed surprisingly out of the question against two of the best teams in the country. For Michigan, this weekend wasn’t about proving it can handle the nations best, nor was it just about getting the season off to a good start. It was about proving that the Wolverines were a new team on both sides of the field. And Michigan’s performance screamed that message. Suggested Articles

