Silver again from a win in table tennis | Forbes lawyer





Silver missed the shine of five years ago for Australian table tennis star Sam Von Einem. The 26-year-old from Adelaide saved three match points on Sunday before world No. 1 Hungarian Peter Palos defeated him 3-2 for the gold medal in class 11. Von Einem’s silver in Rio was Australia’s first Paralympic table tennis medal in 32 years. “Two silvers is great and if you had told me I was going to get two silvers when I first started I would have taken it with both hands,” said Von Einem. “This silver, I thought I could do that again, but I wasn’t supposed to.” Von Einem said Palos was more composed when it counted in the final. “He’s won it before so he used that experience to his advantage and I’m trying to chase my first,” Von Einem said of the London gold medalist. “It’s a huge challenge to try and beat the world’s number 1 in the final. “I just came in a little too tight at the end, some unforced mistakes, some good balls from him – that’s the difference.” Von Einem is one of four Australians to reach the Tokyo singles final. Ma Lin, who lost his right arm to a bear as a child, won silver on Saturday. On Monday, Yang Qian will compete for the gold medal in class 10 and five-time Paralympic champion Lei Lina is in the gold medal match in class nine. Like Von Einem, the two women won silver in the singles in Rio. Ma, Yang and Lei all moved to Australia after participating in the Rio Games. Australian Associated Press

