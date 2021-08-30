Defense struggles against Penn States cross in 3-0 loss

Get the latest Syracuse news straight to your inbox.

Penn State defender Femi Awadesu sent a pass to the right wing that was blocked by a sliding Giona Leibold, who sailed out of bounds for a throw-in. The ball nearly rolled into Syracuse’s bank, but Awadesu sprinted to pick it up.

Awadesu took the pitch quickly to maintain the PSU’s early momentum, just four minutes into the game. He found a heaving Peter Mangione running into an open hole, then he collected a loose ball that trickled down the line.

Awadesus’ cross loomed over everyone in the penalty area, but it landed near the left corner flag for his opposing team to collect. He quickly handed the ball to Seth Kuhn, who found Mangione in the goal box for a header, which disappeared into the bottom left corner. Mangione was ahead of a perfectly aligned group of three Orange defenders, but the assistant referees’ flag still remained down and Christian Curti went two meters further back than Syracuses had set the defense line, leaving the sophomore PSU onside. Remained.

They have put a lot of quality into the box, said Syracuse head coach Ian McIntyre. We talked about it going into the game that it’s important for humans to mark in the box, and unfortunately we got exposed a few times today and they punished us.

Syracuse (1-1-0, 0-0-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) struggled to close out 11 Penn State (1-0-1, 0-0-0 Big Ten Conference) losing 3 -0 in the first loss of the season. Despite beating Penn State 15-13, the Oranges’ defensive battle cost them their 31st loss ever to the Nittany Lions.

Five minutes into the second half, Syracuse received another Awadesu throw-in, this time deeper into their half at the opposite corner flag. The throw was lobed over two Orange defenders and brought down by Pierre Reedy, who dribbled into space in the penalty area. He pulled a pass back on the penalty spot to Mangione, who then made a first pass to Kuhn.

Kuhns’ scoreless shot was denied by a diving Russel Shealy, but his rebound found the left foot of Andrew Privet, who found the top corner that extended the Penn States lead to 3-0.

We were penalized early in both halves for some soft goals, McIntyre said. You can’t hand over an opponent as well as Penn State soft goals.

Sunday’s game, which was nearly threatened by an early cancellation due to possible lightning in the area, left the players with an ongoing downpour to play under. The ball skipped and hindered more than the players had hoped, McIntyre said, delaying Syracuse’s routine plans to send long balls wide and forward to his two goal.

The rainy surface also challenged the Orange when playing through the middle of the field. Just two minutes before Pitllick’s goal, Shealy lined the ball for a goal kick and played a regular bouncing ball to midfielder Amferney Sinclair in his own half. But the ball bounced all the way to Sinclair’s head, instead of being lined up for an easy first touch, as he jumped to try and hold it in front of him.

His defender behind him collected the ball and brought it down leading to a cross from Nittany Lions who found an open Reedy on the right side of the penalty area. When he neatly brought the ball down, Reedy was rammed to the ground and given a clear penalty. Reedy then stepped to the penalty spot and converted Penn States in second, calmly off the right post and in.

We were a bit in transition and gave away a soft bounce, McIntyre said. That second goal really hurt us. Although we snorted and puffed, we didn’t really create enough quality.

But while Syracuse had trouble defending crosses, the best opportunities came when the Orange had crosses of their own. While Leibold temporarily played in the middle of the field, he opened a wide open left wing for midfielder Colin Biros to meet a through ball on the left wing.

Biros’ bouncing cross found Sinclair’s head crashing towards the back post, sending a frontal net that would straighten the final first half into Penn State goalkeeper Kris Shakes.

Then, early in the second half, Syracuse shoved the ball down the right wing to Luke Biasi, who had room to search the penalty area for open players. He found Leibold near the back post who quickly fired at Shakes. Shakes spilled the rebound and the ball made its way to the top of the penalty area where DeAndre Kerr picked it up. Kerr’s low, blistering shot went straight into a wall of Penn State defenders, who deflected it to the left sideline.

Despite the missed opportunities and beating Penn State successfully by two tries, Mcintyre sees the loss as a lesson against the 2019 national champions.

It’s a steep learning curve, McIntyre said. In the 90 minutes there wasn’t much difference between the two teams, but we still lost 3-0.