Glamorgan Cricket: County hit by Covid as 100 players return





Joe Cooke is one of five Glamorgan players to make the Championship match against Essex . will miss Date: Monday August 30 Time: 11:00 BST Event location: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff Coverage: Live commentary and coverage on BBC Sport website & app; updates BBC Radio Wales Glamorgan has lost five players to Covid self-isolation rules before resuming the championship at home against Essex. James Weigell, Nick Selman, Joe Cooke, Tom Cullen and Andy Gorvin are all excluded. But Chris Cooke, David Lloyd, Dan Douthwaite and Timm van der Gugten return after playing in the Hundred. Test batsman Dan Lawrence joins the Essex squad after being released from England. The visitors also have Jamie Porter and Shane Snater available again after injuries. The two sides still have four games to go in the second division, in a new format that is being tried out for the first time. It will be Glamorgan’s first game since winning the One-Day Cup by beating Durham at Trent Bridge on Thursday, August 19. Reigning title holders Essex enter the final block of four games with 19 points in the bag as the average of their two previous group matches against Durham, while Glamorgan has 11.5 points against Northamptonshire. New Zealand opener Hamish Rutherford, a former Essex player, will make his championship debut for Glamorgan. Steve Reingold could make a four-day debut after being called up as a late replacement for Joe Cooke, who was later identified as a close contact than the others. Seamer Joe McIlroy is only making his second appearance in a senior squad after suffering a stress fracture in the 2021 opening match against Yorkshire. It is the second virus-related absence this season for Selman, who contracted Covid-19 himself in June and could have been a challenge to regain his place in the championship after impressive form in the success of the One Day Cup. Glamorgan (of): Rutherford, Lloyd, Reingold, Root, Carlson, C Cooke (c,wk), Douthwaite, Taylor, Salter, van der Gugten, Carey, Hogan, McIlroy. Essex (of): A Cook, Rymell, Browne, Westley (c), Lawrence, Wheater (wk), Walter, Pepper, Harmer, Nijjar, Snater, S Cook, Porter, Allison.

