Tennis best bets for August 30

The app is back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to get real-time player news, mobile alerts and follow your favorite players. In addition, you can now view items and player cards. Get it here!

After a long, windy season we have arrived at the last Grand Slam on the calendar. The US Open kicks off Monday in Flushing Meadows, bringing together nearly all of the best names the sport has to offer. We will miss Serena Williams, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal this year, but the void needs to be filled by plenty of talented young stars.

Without further ado, let me run through the two bets on Monday’s card that I like the most.

Pierre-Hugues Herbert (-230) vs. Adrian Mannarino (+175)

Let’s make one thing clear: if Adrian Mannarino didn’t have any health issues, he’d be the one listed as the -230 favourite. Sadly we haven’t seen him since he was forced to retire from Wimbledon after scaring Federer, hence this award.

However, at these odds, Mannarino is a must-bet. His pushing style with an incredibly flat backhand makes him a master on hard courts and one of the best players in the world on the surface. He has years and years of experience in big matches and seems to be popping up for these bigger events and playing fantastic tennis after the restart last year.

Even if he’s not 100%, I think Mannarino should have more than a puncher’s chance here. Herbert has not played many hard court games since his indoor run in France earlier this year. He fell during qualifying in North Carolina last week and then lost to Marcos Giron in the second round. He is out of shape and should at least single them out against a player who is better but comes in with health issues. I am more than willing to take this photo.

Rim: Mannarino +175

Story continues

Editor’s Note: Get a head start with our top-notch betting tools packed with live odds, betting trends, predictions, player predictions, our comprehensive Edge Finder and much more. And don’t forget to use the promo code SAVE10 to get a 10% discount. Click here to learn more!

Roberto Bautista-Agut (-230) vs. Nick Kyrgios (+175)

Regardless of its current form (or lack thereof), Kyrgios should be staked at this price.

The main concerns in supporting Nick Kyrgios are motivation and fitness. We know the former won’t be much of a problem, judging by the incredible bouts Kyrgios has had at Grand Slams in recent years and his general love of the limelight. Fitness shouldn’t be an issue here either and should be a challenge around the third round.

Kyrgios came out at Wimbledon, beating one of the most in-form players on tour in Ugo Humbert in a dogfight of a match, everyone who counted him stunned thanks to absolutely no match preparation leading up. We know this is an incredible talent and we know he is capable of taking down almost anyone in slams early on.

Not only does he always show up for slams and historically play well at the US Open, his opponent couldn’t be in more shaky form. Bautista-Agut has lost two straights and also didn’t have the most convincing wins leading up to that losing streak. He was broken by Tommy Paul and had to save match points against an out-of-form Diego Schwartzman.

His portion has always been relatively shaky, but in recent weeks he has been particularly weak. Against someone with a huge serve like Kyrgios, that can be quite dangerous. I think he’s worth a shot here at these odds.

Edge: Kyrgios +175

Points bet is our official sports betting partner, and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking on our links