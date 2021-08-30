Sports
Paralympic veterans age, their dreams remain
By Xinhua writer Wang Yaguang
TOKYO, Aug. 29 (Xinhua) — Although Zhao Ping was not a gold medal favorite, he stole some attention for being the oldest Chinese athlete at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.
“I feel good,” said the 56-year-old table tennis player, who sometimes competes against players younger than half his age.
Zhao won 3-1 in his first game in Tokyo against Ireland’s 26-year-old Colin Judge, confirming his age wouldn’t stop him from pursuing his Paralympic dream.
This was Zhao’s fourth Paralympic appearance. As he got older, he had to work harder than younger athletes, and he remains hopeful of competing in the next Paralympic Games in Paris in 2024.
Zhao finished fifth in the men’s singles and pledged to stay on the table tennis court as long as he stays fit and healthy.
After being paralyzed in a car accident in 1999, Zhao first started playing table tennis to aid his rehabilitation. But as time went on, he found confidence and happiness on the field.
“I hope the Paralympic Games can help more people learn about the community with disabilities and encourage more people with disabilities to participate in sports and social life,” Zhao said.
Zhao is one of 27 Chinese athletes competing in the table tennis competitions of the Tokyo Paralympic Games, 15 of whom are over the age of 30 and more than half have competed in at least two Paralympic Games. These veterans have become the mainstay of the team.
Xiong Guiyan, 45, is competing in her second Paralympic Games. She and her teammates finished second in Rio and this time she is aiming for a gold medal in women’s singles.
After four days of competition, Xiong has beaten four players, all much younger than her. She will play for the gold medal in class 9 against Australian Lei Lina on Monday.
Xiong, who used to be an able-bodied table tennis athlete in northeast China’s Heilongjiang province, chose to become a ready-to-play athlete after developing sclerosing osteomyelitis.
Despite her advanced age, Xiong’s passion for table tennis has always remained.
The postponement of the Tokyo Paralympic Games, which opened on Tuesday after a year-long delay due to COVID-19, required an additional level of commitment and training, which Xiong says has helped improve her technique and boost her confidence. .
A great passion for the sport also encouraged Zhang Yan, a five-time veteran of the Paralympic Games, to continue training and competing.
The 54-year-old was struck by polio in his youth, but encouraged by his mother, he picked up the table tennis racket at the age of seven.
“It made me healthier and happier,” he said.
While playing, Zhang often had to move his wheelchair with his left hand. Years of hard training gave his left hand calluses, which often wear away and grow back. “I don’t know how many calluses there have been,” Zhang said.
He failed to advance in Tokyo after two consecutive defeats in men’s singles, but the veteran remained positive.
“To participate in the Paralympic Games again is already a dream come true for me,” said Zhang.
