Washington Nationals call on top contender Keibert Ruiz to catch Josiah Gray tonight.

It may seem like they planned it. Washington Nationals catcher Keibert Ruiz GM Mike Rizzo named the key cog in the deal on the trade deadline that Max Scherzer and Trea Turner sent to the Los Angeles evaders, is called up to catch the best pitcher commercially acquired, Josiah Gray, tonight at Nationals Park.

Washington’s fourth-year skipper Davey Martinez said it was just a nice coincidence that the top two of the four prospects they got from LA in return will team up in what will be Keiberts’ DC debut, but not the majors. .

It just worked, Martinez said after the club announced that Keibert, the number 1 prospect in the organization once they took him over, is coming in after 24 for 48 (.308/.365/.577) with six doubles, five home runs, six walks and five K’s over 20 games with the Nationals top minor league affiliate, the Triple-A Rochester Red Wings.

We wanted a bit like I said, Martinez explained, … wait and let him get his feet wet with our organization, then judge when he’s ready and this is the chance he’ll get to come and play here tomorrow.

Overall, the 23-year-old backstop has a combined .310/.377,616 line with 24 doubles, 21 home runs, 30 walks and 33 Ks in 72 games between Triple-A in the Dodgers and Nationals systems, so the Nats and their manager are pleased to see him back at the big league-level after making his debut with LA in 2020 and playing six games earlier this season.

He’s great, Gray said after his own debut with the Nationals. He’s really fun to throw at.

As I’ve told some of the guys here who asked me about him, I think he’s got more power this year than ever before, from both sides of the record, so he’s really exciting to watch.

He plays really well down there [at Triple-A],,We wanted to have him here, settle him down,” Martinez said on Sunday morning. Let him get some at bats in Rochester, and… [GM Mike Rizzo] and me, we sat around, and we feel like he’s ready to come up and get a chance to play here and watch him play, so as you know they were all excited about it.

He’s part of our future here, so the exciting thing about it is that it’s worked out wherever Josiah’s pitching tomorrow, so these two guys are going to be teaming up, so I’m looking forward to that.

What will the Nationals look out for with Ruiz up and expected to play a lot in the past month plus the remainder in the 2021 campaign?

He’s just a young guy who is a very good athlete, who understands the game. Ive watched some of the games that hes called, Martinez said.

He’s very into the game. He understands the catchy part of it. Obviously he’s young, he’s going to get better, we want to make him better. He still has to develop.

His at bats were really good, really bright, so like I said, I’m looking forward to seeing him here in the big leagues and seeing what happens.

MLB’s Pipeline Scouts described Ruiz as one of the top contact hitters in the minors, in their catcher description, adding that while he does,… have the tools to be a solid defender, he… lacks consistency behind the plate, at this point, which is something his new manager acknowledged, when Martinez said he wanted Ruiz to work with Henry Blanco, the DC bullpen coach and a former major league catcher.

He’s going to fly in a little while today to get him there so I don’t know his schedule or what’s going on but I guess I’ll let him in well so he can get a good night’s sleep and get him well tomorrow , let him practice some hitting, of course he’s going to meet Henry [Blanco]. So yeah, because Henry is going to work with him, and… [Hitting Coach Kevin Long and [Assistant Hitting Coach Pat Roessler] will get him going.

Martinez was clear, however, that no one expects Ruiz to immediately produce the kind of power he has in the minors.

We don’t want to put that in his head, the manager said. He said he will emphasize the same approach he always does with his hitters when speaking to the switch-hitting backstop.

We just want him to have good, consistent at bats, Martinez said.

And the main thing that is well talked about is to stay in the middle of the field and take his walks and accept his walks.

How often can we expect Ruiz behind the plate along the track?

Sick of how this is all going to work, Martinez told reporters. But we want to give him the chance to play and play every day, that said, you know how I use the catchers. He’s going to rest and maybe get off the couch, but we’d play him as much as possible.