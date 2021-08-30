Sports
Nick Saban answers questions about football and college sports
In college we produce income. We have 21 sports. I don’t know how many hundreds of student athletes we have with scholarships and most of those sports don’t generate income. But the sports that generate income make it possible for all those sports to exist. We reinvest all the resources, all the revenue, we reinvest in the programs.
I hear people say all the time: Well, you make a lot of money. Yes, but I create a lot of value.
There’s more money to reinvest because the income sports are doing really, really well, so that helps all the other sports and all the other opportunities that are created for all the other sports. So when it comes to name, image and likeness, I have no problem with that.
You know, players have always been allowed to work. They can have a summer job, they can earn money. Fewer and fewer are doing that because the cost of participation now earns them extra money, and they were allowed to pay for their summer school, where players didn’t receive a scholarship in the summer years ago. Everyone chose to work, to earn money so they could have more money. But we didn’t have any other money we got either; they just got room, board, tuition and books.
Their quality of life has improved to some extent. Name, image and likeness is a good thing for the players, it’s an opportunity for them to work, it’s no different than that. I think I’ve been criticized for saying this, but opportunities may also create some obstacles that we haven’t faced in the past, which is that it won’t be the same for everyone.
Everything in college has always been the same scholarship, same cost of attendance, whatever it is, same benefits for being here in terms of academic support or personal development or whatever it is. So it won’t be the same. Some guys will earn more than others, and they will get more opportunities. Some positions create more value than others, so how is that going to affect college football teams and players on teams?
We’ve talked to our players about that, so they understand. I coached in professional football, so not everyone earned the same in professional football, everyone didn’t get the same benefits, everyone didn’t get the same opportunities for approval, and I’ve tried to explain that. But that’s kind of what it is. I’m glad the players have the opportunity to do that.
So if you’re talking about what the red line is, I guess I can’t tell you what the red line is. I just know there’s only so much money to go around, so the more we spend in a certain way, maybe you can exercise less. So now there are less opportunities for other people in the sport because when you pay players there is only so much money. So how many players can you afford to pay, which would determine how many sports you can actually play?
