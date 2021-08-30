SUCCESSFUL SATURDAY: Teutopolis continues to win at St. Anthony Girls Tennis Invitational | Local sports





Two individuals and a doubles team took first place for Teutopolis at the St. Anthony Girls Tennis Invitational on Saturday. Grace Hoene and Julian Hemmen won their respective singles, while the duo Macy Probst and Isabelle Hemmen won their doubles. Overall, the Lady Shoes, who finished fourth in the Champaign Centennial Invite last weekend, continue their victories with the team championship. Teutopolis finished with 36 points, while St. Anthony and Robinson finished in second place with 24 and Effingham fourth with 19. In singles, Hoene won every game in straight sets and improved to 8-1-1 on the season. Hoene defeated Moroa-Forsyths Kristen Taun in the quarterfinals 6-0, 6-4; Bloomington Central Catholics Maggie Ames in the semifinals 6-0, 6-4, and Robinsons Lucy List in the final 6-2, 6-4. I played a lot of good people, and I’m very happy with my performance overall, Hoene said. As for Julian Hemmen, she won her braces as the number 8 seed. Hemmen opened with a straight win over Mount Zions Peyton Schroeder 6-4, 6-2, before beating Robinson’s Laura Staller in the quarterfinals 6-4, 6-2; St. Anthony’s Laura Schmidt in the semi-finals 6-2, 6-2, and Robinsons Anna Hargrove in the final, on the fifth tie-break point, 2-6, 6-0, 1-0. I think I played well. Sometimes when I come to tournaments I get nervous and play off, but today I think I came out and I thought I was doing well, Hemmen said. I had a lot of competition from the number 3 singles, and I think that’s a good thing. Meanwhile, on the doubles side of the tournament, Probst and Isabelle Hemmen won their bracket in straight sets, bringing their unbeaten record to 9-0 on the season. The duo defeated Greenville in the quarterfinals 6-3, 6-0; St. Anthonys Grace Karolewicz and Elizabeth Kabbes in the semifinals 6-3, 6-4, and Bloomington Central Catholic in the final 6-1, 6-0. I’d say they’re more of a young team, but it was still good competition, said Probst of the Bloomington Central Catholics duo. I feel we have a good relationship with them; it’s just that we had stronger points. Isabelle Hemmen added: We were stronger with our serve and at the net. As for other Teutopolis competitions, Lexi Will and the duo of Josie Drees and Kacie Habing finished second in their respective brackets. Will lost to Robinsons Annie List 1-6, 6-4, 6-4 in the final, while Drees and Habing fell to Effingham’s Madison Mapes and Izzy Volpi 6-2, 6 in their final game of the No. 2 doubles – 3. For St. Anthony, Emily Kowalke, Ali Adams and Laura Schmidt all finished third in their respective brackets. Kowalke defeated Ames 7-5, 6-2, while Adams Effinghams defeated Eden Wendling 6-2, 6-3 and Schmidt defeated Mortons Julie Weeks 6-0, 6-0. Karolewicz and Kabbes also finished third in the No. 1 double round after beating Effinghams Gracie Kroenlein and Aila Woomer 6-4, 6-1. NEXT ONE St. Anthony returns to court on Monday against Casey-Westfield, while Effingham and Teutopolis receive Mattoon and Flora respectively on Tuesday. Every match starts at 4.30 pm

