Meltdown at Arlington. Astros get Fukashimed by Rangers 13-2.





I generally don’t do play-by-play replays of Games that the Astros lose by 11 runs on 16 hits. And coincidentally, that’s exactly what happened today in Arlington, where the Rangers took game 3 of the series 13-2. So I’m just giving you the big picture. The pitching of the Astros was bad. The first five innings of the game, it looked more like batting practice for the Rangers than a real game. Rangers bats left Astros in smoldering rubble, such as the wreckage at Chernobyl or Fukashima. Starter Zack Greinke gave up runs in three of the four innings he pitched and was saved from worse damage by some good field plays. His last rule was four innings pitched (he pitched in the fifth without registering an out) and gave up six earned runs on nine hits and two walks. He faced 23 batters and struckout one. It seemed that every breaking ball he threw was a hanger, and the Rangers took full advantage. Bryan Abreu is back on the roster, but probably not for long. Abreu retired the side, but not before the Rangers scored seven runs on seven hits. He threw 37 pitches, only 20 for strikes. If you’re thinking maybe the Rangers were just hot today, first consider that the rest of the Astros bulls, Blake Taylor, Phil Maton, and Brooks Raley, ruled out the Rangers for the rest of the game, allowing only two hits. There were some small radioactive silver liners for the Astros today. Yordan Alvarez hit his 28th homer. Alex Bregman had two basehits and rookie Jake Meyers did something again and got an RBI-double for the Astros’ lone other run. And he lived up to the name Jake with a great game in the middle. Zack Greinke should be a concern for the playoffs. He can be sharp, but then he has these kinds of games. Let’s hope he doesn’t have another like today’s. Ah, days like today happen with even the best teams playing against even the worst teams. The Stros still won two at Arlington and are 6.5 games ahead of the second-place Ashes, who face the Yankees tonight at 6:08 a.m. I don’t know who to root for. Tomorrow the Astros are going to Seattle. Playtime 9:05. Box score and videos here.

