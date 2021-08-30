Tee Hodge in portal proves Vols power RB depth





Until the start of the season, Tennessee football could not be spared from another player entering the transfer portal. This time, the Vols lost a local product, which on paper seems to make things worse. Redshirt freshman Tee Hodge is reportedly now in the transfer portal, according to multiple reports. Hodge, who graduated from Maryville High School in Blount County, Tennessee, as a member of the 2020 recruiting class, had a carry last year. Despite being a local product, Tennessee Football can withstand this departure. The Vols are shockingly deep in the power running back position, and it’s likely Hodge was just the odd man out in Josh Heupel’s new system. Remember, Dee Beckwith and Len’Neth Whitehead are still there. While Hodge stands at 6’1″ 218 pounds, Beckwith stands at 6’5″ 227 pounds and Whitehead stands at 6’2″ 220 pounds. Last year, Beckwith had the most carries of the three, registering three tries for 25 yards. While Beckwith got more carries than Hodge, Whitehead generated more off-season buzz. He was recovering from a high school injury last year, and that also kept him from contact exercises in the spring. This fall he was able to show his full potential for the first time. It’s probably no coincidence that Whitehead is displaying his skills at the same time as Hodge decided to enter the portal. There just wasn’t room for all these power backs, and someone had to go. When Hodge committed, it wasn’t even confirmed that Beckwith and Whitehead would be playing running backs. Beckwith looked more like a receiver or a tight end, and Whitehead looked more like a linebacker. Both running back, along with Tiyon Evans, gives Josh Heupel plenty of options for his workhorse. If you look at Heupel’s history, his system thrives with complementary backs, including a speedster and a powerback. Before Hodge entered the portal, Tennessee Football was loaded on the power side. His decision is just proof of that. As a result, everyone should wish Hodge the best wherever he goes, but this isn’t a transfer to worry about.

