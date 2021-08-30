Multi-Million Dollar Tennis Player Naomi Osaka Launches Upcycled Denim Collection With Levis





Naomi Osaka has been on the move this year, from the Tokyo Olympics to brand recommendations. In fact, she became one of the most popular mental health advocates after she withdrew from the French Open in May. Now the 23-year-old tennis star is back in action with a new collection in collaboration with Levi’s. On Tuesday, Levi’s announced a four-piece denim collaboration with Osaka and shared photos of the various designs. What makes this release unique? All denim pieces are made from upcycled and recycled fabrics. The collection is now available on Levis.com. “I had the honor of working with @levis design team to create 4 special pieces, all made from upcycled denim,” Osaka wrote on Instagram. “It’s always so fun and informative to delve into the world of design, I can’t wait for everyone to see it all. Go to @Levis to see where to buy it.” Naomi Osaka launches upcycled denim collection in collaboration with Levi’s Osaka had the opportunity to develop a denim collection that included low-waisted jeans, a bustier and crystal fringed shorts. The signature piece is a denim kimono with a matching obi belt, inspired by Osaka’s Japanese-Haitian roots “As a child I always liked to wear kimonos. So being able to do it in denim felt very different and a little unexpected,” Osaka said in a press release. “The sustainability aspect was super important to me. And I love that every piece in the collection has been recycled or reused from old stock.” The collection gives a fresh look to many traditional garments. Levis x Naomi Osaka: The Crystal Short. Osaka added her personal touch to the crystal fringe shorts. “Our new collaboration was super personal to Naomi, she worked closely with our design team every step of the way (it was 💖 on the first sketch),” Levi’s wrote on Instagram. Osaka partners with Levi’s to become campaign This is not the first time Osaka has partnered with Levi’s. In January Osaka was featured in Levi’s Beauty of becomingcampaign. I feel like everyone has their experiences that shape them into a person, and no one can take that away from you, Osaka shares in thecampaign video. Levi’s Beauty of Becoming series featured celebrities sharing their personal journey of becoming. In the three-minute video, Osaka explains what becoming means to her. It means expressing your opinion and speaking about the things you value. Osaka has been a reflection of those words this year, championing her mental health and being an activist for social causes. At just 23 years old, she is the highest paid female athlete ever. Forbes reported that the four-time Grand Slam champion earned $60 million from May 2020 – May 2021. More than 90% of her money ($55 million) comes from branding and the rest from on-field activities. Osaka is number 12 on the Forbes list of the world’s 50 highest paid athletes.

