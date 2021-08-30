Indianapolis Colts’ TY Hilton Likely To Miss Season Start With ‘Disk Problem’ Says Frank Reich

INDIANAPOLIS — Colts receiver TY Hilton is expected to miss the start of the regular season after suffering a neck injury in practice last week, coach Frank Reich said Sunday.

“He had some discomfort during the trip to Detroit (last week),” Reich said. “Scans have been done. It’s a disk problem. That’s a complicated issue. More meetings, more evaluations and more opinions. We want to do due diligence there.”

Hilton spent several minutes on the ground in the team’s practice on Aug. 25 after going deep into double cover. He later returned to practice. Hilton, like many of the Colts-starters, did not play in the preseason final against the Lions on August 27.

“When you talk about a guy like TY Hilton, I mean he misses games – okay, that’s a big blow because not only is he a great player, but he’s also a great leader,” Reich said. “…I had told (general manager) Chris (Ballard) several times that I really thought TY looked as good in this training camp as I’ve seen him. He looked as quick as ever and instinctive as ever Even in the short time that he and (quarterback) Carson (Wentz) worked together, I could see — instant connection. That’s what I felt when I spoke to Carson. So that’s a shame, but the good news is we have good depth and boys will rise.”



Hilton, 31, was the Colts’ No. 1 receiver during his nine seasons at Indianapolis, including five 1,000-yard campaigns.

Hilton was a free agent last season, signing an $8 million one-year contract to return to Indianapolis. He is guaranteed $8 million and can earn up to $10 million if given incentives. He said he turned down a multi-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens to stay with the franchise. Hilton led the Colts in receiving yards with 762 last season and tied for the team leader with five touchdown catches.

The Colts do have depth at the receiver. Michael Pittman Jr., Zach Pascal and Parris Campbell are counted on to close the gap in Hilton’s absence.

The good news for the Colts is that Reich said Wentz and guard Quenton Nelson are at the stage of their return from foot injuries, where they can participate in full team exercises. They did everything except team exercises when they came back last week. A key for both will be how they respond to the exercises this week. The goal is for Wentz and Nelson to face Seattle on September 12 in the Week 1 game.

“As part of the litmus test, with Quenton and Carson in particular, as Chris and I talked about, they should be ready to leave on Wednesday,” Reich said. “As if the game is played on Wednesday so they can train full on Wednesday and full on Thursday. So to get there on Wednesday and Thursday they will have to do some work this week. They will have to prove that they can bounce back from a good day’s work and can continue with another day. We’ll see how this week goes.”

The Colts’ offense has been bitten by the injury bug this preseason.

Offensive lineman Sam Tevi suffered a torn ACL at the end of the season against the Lions. He was in the mix starting on the left tackle until Eric Fisher returns from an Achilles tendon injury.

In addition to Hilton, Tevi and Fisher, quarterback Sam Ehlinger is expected to miss five to six weeks with a sprained left knee, a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.