SC-W vs FR-W Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Pitch Report, Dream11 Team, Injury Update, Pitch Report Womens T20I World Cup Europe Qualifier





ICC Women’s T20I World Cup Qualifier Europe SC-W vs FR-W Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Play XI, Pitch Report, Dream11 Team, Injury Update of Womens T20I World Cup Europe Qualifier match between Scotland Women and France Women. They will face each other for the first time in this season of the Womens T20I World Cup Europe Qualifier. SC-W vs FR-W Womens T20I World Cup Europe Qualifier Match 9 Details: the 9e During the Womens T20I World Cup Europe Qualifier match, Scotland Women will face France Women at 30e August at the La Manga Club Bottom Ground. This game starts at 2:00 PM IST and the live score and commentary can be seen on FanCode and CricketAddictor website. SC-W vs FR-W Womens T20I World Cup Europe Qualifier Match 9 Preview: Scotland Women will face France Women for the first time in the ninth match of this season of the Womens T20I World Cup Europe Qualifier. Scotland Women currently top the points table this season of the Womens T20I World Cup Europe Qualifier, while France Women is currently at the bottom of the points table. Scotland Women played three games in this season of the Women’s T20I World Cup Europe Qualification where they won all those matches, while France Women also played three matches this season in which they couldn’t win a single match. SC-W vs FR-W Womens T20I World Cup Europe Qualifier Match 9 Weather Forecast: The temperature on match day is expected to fluctuate around 28C with a humidity of 80% and a wind speed of 16 km/h. There is a 37% chance of precipitation during the game. SC-W vs FR-W Womens T20I World Cup Europe Qualifier Match 9 Pitch Report: The field at the La Manga Club Bottom Ground is bowling friendly and provides great assistance to pacers and spinners alike. Batters will have to spend quality time in between to get started here. Average 1NS collection score: The first inning average score on this wicket is 76. Record of chasing teams: Story continues The team that bats second has great records here. They have maintained a win rate of 60 on this land. SC-W vs FR-W Womens T20I World Cup Europe Qualifier Match 9 Injury Update: (Will be added when there is an update) SC-W vs FR-W Womens T20I World Cup Europe Qualifier Match 9 Probable XIs: Scotland Women: Sarah Bryce, Lorna Jack, Kathryn Bryce, Ailsa Lister(wk), Charis Scott, Abbi Aitken-Drummond, Becky Glen, Katherine Fraser, Priyanaz Chatterji, Abtaha Maqsood, Samantha Haggo Bank: Katie McGill, Hannah Rainey, Megan McColl France Women: Tara Britton, Alix Brodin, Jennifer King, Poppy McGeown, Thea Graham, Marie Violleau, Emmanuelle Brelivet, Irma Vrignaud(wk), Tracy Rodriguez, Emma Chance, Magali Marchello Bank: Lara Aramas, Maelle Cargouet, Cindy Breteche Top Picks for Dream11 Prediction and Fantasy Cricket Tips: Kathryn Brycea is a right-handed batsman and right-arm medium pacer for Scotland Women. She has broken 49 runs and taken 4 wickets so far in this tournament. Sarah Bryce is a right-handed wicketkeeper batter for Scotland Women who opens the innings for them. She has hammered 74 runs in this tournament so far. Katherine Fraser is a right-handed batter and right-arm off-break bowler for Scotland Women. She has taken 6 wickets in this tournament so far. Jennifer King is a righthanded batter for France Women who hits one-down for them. She has scored 5 points in this tournament so far. SC-W vs FR-W Womens T20I World Cup Europe Qualifier Match 9 Captain and Vice Captain Choices: Captain Kathryn Bryce, Sarah Bryce Vice Captain Katherine Fraser, Jennifer King Featured Play XI No.1 for SC-W vs FR-W Dream11 Team: goalkeeper Sarah Bryce Herds Becky Glen, Alix Brodin, Jennifer King All-rounder Kathryn Bryce (C), Priyanaz Chatterji, Samantha Haggo, Poppy Mc Geown bowlers Abtaha Maqsood, Katherine Fraser (VC), Thea Graham SC-W vs FR-W Dream11 Prediction Featured Play XI No.2 for SC-W vs FR-W Dream11 Team: goalkeeper Sarah Bryce (C) Herds Lorna Jack, Tara Britton, Jennifer King (VC) Allrounders Kathryn Bryce, Priyanaz Chatterji, Samantha Haggo, Poppy Mc Geown bowlers Abtaha Maqsood, Katherine Fraser, Thea Graham SC-W vs FR-W Dream11 Prediction SC-W vs FR-W Womens T20I World Cup Europe Qualifier Match 9 Expert Advice: Kathryn Bryce will be a good captaincy for the small leagues. Tara Britton and Lorna Jack are the point picks here. The best suggested combination for this game is 1-3-4-3. SC-W vs FR-W Womens T20I World Cup Europe Qualifier Match 9 Probable Winners: Scotland Women is expected to win this match. The mail SC-W vs FR-W Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Pitch Report, Dream11 Team, Injury Update, Pitch Report Womens T20I World Cup Europe Qualifier appeared first on CricketAddictor.

