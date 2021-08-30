TSSAA Week 3 Schedule for 2021





Tennessee high school football season has reached week 3. Here is the TSSAA schedule. It also marks the first big week of regional competitions. Out of State Kirby in Center Hill, MS Unicoi Co. in Madison, NC Northpoint Christian in Marshall County, KY East Knoxville Fulton at Anderson Co. (Thu) * Gatlinburg-Pittman in East Austin * Boyd Buchanan at CAK* Daniel Boone at Cherokee* Johnson Co. at Chuckey-Doak (Thu) * West Greene at Claiborne* Bradley Central in Cleveland* Oak Ridge at Clinton* WEEK 2 VARIETIES:Tennessee High School Football Scoreboard from Week 2 of TSSAA 2021 Season COVID SURGE CANCEL GAMES:It’s time for TSSAA to save Tennessee high school football season before the COVID spike cancels it | Kreager Heritage at Cocke Co. * Jellico at Cosby * Morristown West at David Crockett* East Ridge at East Hamilton * Greeneville in Elizabethton * Maryville at Farragut * Knoxville Carter at Gibbs* Avery County, NC in Hampton Beards at Hardin Valley * Coalfield at Harrisman * Sequoyah at Hixson * King’s Academy in Howard William Blount at Jefferson Co. * Powell at Karns * Brainerd at Kingston* Baylor at Knoxville Catholic* sevier co. in Knoxville Central * Notre Dame at Knoxville Webb* Knoxville Halls in Knoxville West * North Greene at Lakeway Christian Campbell Co. in Lenoir City * Freshwater at Loudon * Tyner at Marion Co. * Bledsoe Co. at Meigs Co. * Oakdale at Midway* Dobyns Bennett in Morristown East* Alcoa at Northview Academy (Thu) * McMinn Co. at Rhea Co. * Cloudland at Rockwood jackson co. at Sale Creek South Doyle at Scott* McMinn Central to Signal Mountain* Chattanooga Christian at Silverdale* Chattanooga Central to Soddy-Daisy* Happy Valley in South Greene (Thu) * Lookout Valley near South Pittsburg* Grainger at Sullivan East* Greenback at Sunbright * Polk Co. on Tellico Plains* Pulaski County, VA in Tennessee High South Haven Christian, TN at TSD (Thu) Pigeon Forge at Union Co. * Seymour at Volunteer * Ooltewah at Walker Valley* Oneida at Wartburg Central * Science Hill at West Ridge* Copper Basin at Whitwell * middle LaVergne in Antioch * Riverdale at Blackman* Top at Brentwood * Sequatchie Co. at Canon Co. * Rossview at Clarksville* Springfield at Clarksville Northeast* Portland at Clarksville Northwest* Franklin Grace in Collinwood Franklin Co. in Colombia * Lebanon near Cookeville * PGI at CPA * Upperman at Cumberland Co. * Friendship Christian at DCA Moore Co. in Eagleville * Lewis Co. at East Hickman* Trousdale Co. in East Robertson * stewart co. at Fairview * Wayne Co. in Fayetteville * Loretto at Forrest * Davidson Academy at FRA * grundy co. at Giles Co. * Lipscomb Academy at Goodpasture * Oliver Springs in Gordonsville Glencliff at Greenbrier* Beech at Hendersonville * Riverbank at Hickman Co. * Smyrna at Hillsboro Pearl Cohn at Hillwood (Thu)* Mount Juliet at Hunters Lane* Cornersville at Huntland* Centennial at Independence * Montgomery Central at Lawrence Co. * Stone memorial at Livingston Academy* DeKalb Co. at Macon Co. * Creek Wood at Marshall Co. * McCallie at MBA* Cane Ridge at McGavock* York Institute at Monterey* Webb School at Mount Juliet Christian Cascade at Mount Pleasant * Clarksville Academy at MTCS Dickson Co. in Nashville Overton * lincoln co. in Nolensville * Spring Hill on page * Dresden at Perry Co. * Father Ryan with Pope John Paul* Franklin at Ravenwood* Jo Byrns at Red Boiling Springs* coffee co. in Shelbyville * Rockvale at Siegel * Maplewood at Smith Co. * Oakland at Stewarts Creek* East Nashville in Stratford * Richland at Summertown* Waverly at Sycamore * Westmoreland near Watertown * Gallatin at West Creek* Station camp at White Co. * cheatham co. at the White House * Franklin-Simpson, KY at White House Heritage Harpeth at Whites Creek (Thu)* Green Hill at Wilson Central * West Bartlett in Arlington * Bluff City at Booker T. Washington* Brentwood Academy at Briarcrest* Ensworth at Christian Brothers* White Station at Collierville * Fayette Ware at Craigmont* Haywood at Crockett Co. * Bolton at Dyersburg* Tupelo Christian, MS at ECS Harding Academy at FACS * Whitehaven at Germantown * Hollow Rock-Bruceton at Gleason* Greenfield near Hallen * Jackson South Side at Hardin Co. * Kenwood at Henry Co. * Oakhaven at Hillcrest (Thu) * Cordova in Houston * West Carroll at Humboldt* Camden in Huntingdon * Columbia Academy at Jackson Christian obion co. at Jackson North Side* Wooddale in Lausanne Lexington at Liberty Magnet* MLK Prep at MAHS (Thu)* Fairley in Manassas (Thu) * Chester Co. at McNairy Central * Dyer Co. in Memphis Central * Memphis Business in Memphis East (Thu) * MASE at Memphis Middle College (Thu)* Brighton at Memphis Overton* South Gibson in Milan * Freedom Preparation at Mitchell * Frederick Douglass in Munford St. Benedict at MUS * Trezevant in Raleigh Egypt (Thu) * Bolivar Central to Ripley * Adamsville on Scotts Hill* Hamilton in Sheffield * McKenzie at South Fulton* Kingsbury at Southwind* Olive Branch, MS in St. George’s USJ at Tipton-Rosemark* Fayette Academy at Trinity Christian* Houston Co. at Union City * Gibson Co. at Westview * Middleton at Westwood* *region game Games canceled due to COVID-19 Peabody at Lake Co. * Covington at Millington * warren co. on Ridgeway

