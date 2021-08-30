



SUNSHINE BEACH, Australia (AP) Evonne Goolagong Cawley returned to her tennis past Monday in hopes of inspiring Australia’s future in sport. Long before the now 70-year-old Goolagong Cawley won the first of her seven Grand Slam singles titles, the first at the French Open in 1971 when she was 19, followed weeks later by her second major at Wimbledon. tennis balls against a wall. At the time, a young Aboriginal girl from Barellan, New South Wales, initially had no racket or job to play on. His father made a make-do racket from a piece of wooden box, and the then 3- or 4-year-old hit a wall ball after ball, hoping to improve the number of times she could increase her total on a daily basis. Every day I got up hoping I would do better than the day before,” Goolagong Cawley told the Associated Press in an interview. At Noosa Tennis Club, not far from where she and her husband Roger Cawley live, Goolagong Cawley courted a bunch of local schoolchildren and helped cut the ribbon for a mural that will double as a strike wall. It started with Tennis Australia’s National Hitting Wall project. The performance of Wiradjuri wife Goolagong Cawleys is part of a mural in the club, featuring the work of native artist Maggie-Jean Douglas. The launch also revealed plans for other walls in Australia, including a mural to celebrate current No. 1 and Grand Slam champions Ash Barty and wheelchair tennis player Dylan Alcott. It is part of a Tennis Australia program to increase community participation and access to tennis. The schoolchildren asked a variety of questions of former top goolagong Cawley. After a few people mainly asked for news about her successful tennis achievements, one of them asked how many times she had lost. There were a few,” Goolagong Cawley said with a laugh. Some of those few” came at the US Open, where Goolagong Cawley lost four finals in a row to compatriot Margaret Court, Billie Jean King and then twice to Chris Evert from 1973 to 1976. The most recent Australian woman to win the US Open title was Sam Stosur, who defeated Serena Williams in the 2011 final. The next best shot for an Australian winner could be two-time Grand Slam champion Barty, who is also an Indigenous woman. She and Goolagong Cawley keep in regular contact via text or phone calls. Evonne and Roger are likely to get up at 4 a.m. local time on Wednesday when Barty plays her first-round match at Flushing Meadows against Vera Zvonareva on Tuesday. She’s like my little sister,” Goolagong Cawley told the school kids on Monday. She says I was her hero, but now she’s mine.’ More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP-Sport

