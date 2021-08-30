Blue Jays SP Jos Berros dominates tigers after winding adjustment





In his first five starts with the Toronto Blue Jays, José Berríos flashed his best and worst. Two starts with only one run allowed were followed by 12 ER in his next three outings. Despite registering six strikeouts and no walks in his most recent start, the Chicago White Sox chased Berríos after only three innings. Chicago’s early-game aggression surprised Berríos, but he was determined to adapt – and his manager was convinced he could. “He will find a way to adapt. I can tell you that,” said Charlie Montoyo after Berríos’ last start. “He will be able to.” On Sunday, Akil Baddoo of Detroit jumped on Berríos’ first pitch of the game, pulling a fastball from outside to left field for an early goal. But this weekend the offensive aggression did not come out of the blue. Toronto’s starter cleared the runner out with a double play and rushed through the first four innings with only 47 pitches. He finished with seven innings pitched and no runs earned, simplifying his windup and pitch execution. Instead of raising his hands above his head before driving to the plate, Berríos brought the glove just up to his belt. “I didn’t make a big change,” Berríos said. “just simplify my movement, my excitement. But at the same time, I trusted that process and that change.” Even Berríos’ unearned run came on an executed pitch – a buried change that climbed Detroit shortstop Harold Castro down to blast into right field. On the next pitch, Berríos ended his sixth inning with a placed running fastball to cause a careless grounder. Berríos completed seven frames — his most like a Blue Jay — leaning on his fastballs as he mixed four pitches to freeze Detroit batters. While generating only 12 Tiger sniffs, the judge earned 24 called strikes, including 18 on heaters. “I pounded the zone aggressively and consistently,” Berríos said, “so that’s why we got a lot of called strikes. Plus, they thought too much about what I was going to throw.” Like Manoah on Saturday, Berríos’ effort got just enough help from the Blue Jays attack. In the fourth, Kevin Smith turned on Matt Boyd’s inside throw, leaning back to fully extend his arms. He looked up at the deep fly leaving his bat and saw his first home run fall into the Blue Jays bullpen. Toronto continued to struggle to cash in on runs on Sunday, going 0-for-ten with runners in scoring position and scoring on two solo shots. But with an outing like Berríos’, a major offense is not required for a win. He walked down the hill after the seventh, greeted by hugs, high fives and outstretched fists in the Toronto dugout. Even a 25-minute rain delay without rain could not derail Berríos’ Sunday masterpiece. “He was the Berríos we expected when we made the trade,” said Montoyo. “He was on the line the entire time, from the first pitch.”

