CampusKeDin|Himanshu Malhotra: I wanted to be in the Hindu cricket team | bollywood





Cricket, the fine dining of Delhi and the scooter rides from Hindu to Khalsa College, these are essentially college memories of actor Himanshu Malhotra. Recently seen in the movie Shershaah, the actor who graduated BA Pass from Hindu College in 1999, says he can hardly remember taking classes, as he was usually found on the cricket ground or in an eatery around North Campus. What memories of Hindu College are still fresh in your mind? From my Hindu days I remember the cricket the most! I also remember being on stage. I used to act like Shah Rukh Khan in Ram Jaane (1995)! Apart from that, I remember being part of the fashion shows and choreographies. We had a lot of masti. And I remember Hindu College was very liberating. Actor Himanshu Malhotra used to live near North Campus and hence got admission in DU. (Photo: Sonu Mehta/HT) Are you still in touch with your friends from university? I’m in touch with one or two. Actor Shiv Panditt and I are from the same group. Shiv was in BCom (Hons). Uss samay humari zyada bat nahi hoti thi but we knew we were from the same college. Then we met on the sets of Shershaah and became good friends! Meeting Shiv was like reminiscing about good times of Hindu College. Why did you choose North Campus and Hindu College? North Campus was close to where I live. I used to stay in North Delhi, close to Kamla Nagar. So North Campus was my first choice. I was a cricketer and my coach had told me ki Hindu College mein admission le lo aur wahan ki cricket team se aapko khilaya jayega! That was the idea behind it. And blindly with 82% I went to Hindu College and told them not to take BA Pass. They were like, you can go to a better university and take B Com Hons and I was like, no, I want to play cricket! Then they said papa ko bula ke lao, bachha kya karna chahta hai unko batate hain! My father was quite liberal and he told him to do what he wanted to do. And so I could end up in Hinduism. A throwback photo of actor Himanshu Malhotra with his college friends. What was the dating scene in college like? I was actually dating someone from my school days at the time. She attended Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College and I went to Hindu. It lasted until the second year of college, almost three and a half to four years of relationship. We broke up at the end of senior year. I used to pick her up from Khalsa College on a scooter I had at the time, we went to movies and stuff. Did you stack up in college, and if so, where did you go? College was all about stacking! I don’t remember taking any classes. I was always on the cricket pitch or with my friends, sleeping and chilling. We used to eat out. Khane ke liye bahut jagayein thi pass mein. I remember the banana shake from my school cafeteria, then the sev puri at Miranda House, just outside Khalsa College. So when I went to pick up my girlfriend, sometimes we would. Kamla Nagar mein hum chhole bhature khane jate de jabki wahan lambi line lagi hoti thi. I still enjoy it whenever I visit Delhi. Tweets from authors @anjuri Follow more stories on facebookk and Twitter

