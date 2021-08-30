CBS Sports Roast Michigan Football





In a rematch between two teams with a well-known history, Michigan defeated Ohio on Sunday to capture the 74th title of the Little League World Series. For Michigan, the 5-2 win over Ohio ended a 62-year title drought for the state of Michigan in the Little League World Series, with the last championship in 1959. While it was an impressive win for Michigan, many fans used it as an opportunity to poke fun at Michigan’s football program and battle that team down south. While it’s not surprising for fans of rival shows to swap photos, CBS Sports decided to take on the Michigan-Ohio rivalry with a brutal Instagram post. ouch. While it can be painful, dealing with the lack of success against the state of Ohio has essentially become a way of life for Michigan’s football program. The 2021 season officially marks 10 years since Michigan’s last win over Ohio state (2011), including the two worst losses in rivalry history (2018, 2019). The Wolverines are also currently in the midst of the rivalry with the longest losing streak since 1918, dating back to the very beginning of the rivalry when Ohio state went 0-13-2 from 1897-1918. In an effort to restore the rivalry to its former glory, the Wolverines appear to have a renewed focus heading into the 2021 season – a focus in the form of a simple question. Weeks prior to Big Ten Media Days, a photo from Michigan Football’s weight room began circulating social media. While the weight room itself is certainly impressive, it was a large image on the wall that caught the attention of fans instead—an image that simply said, “what are you doing today to beat the state of Ohio?” The report also caught the attention of the media, prompting those representing Michigan at Big Ten Media Days to ask numerous questions about the state of Ohio and the rivalry. “Well, I’m here for you, excited and excited as always, always, even more so to do it, to win the championship, to beat Ohio and our rival state of Michigan,” Harbaugh said during his opening address at the Big Ten Media Days . “That’s what we want to do, and we’re going to do it or die trying.” Senior captain Aidan Hutchinson echoed his head coach’s sentiments when it comes to the Buckeyes. “I’m 0-2 against Ohio State and we didn’t play against them last year, so it will be two years if we play them in November,” said Hutchinson from the podium in Indy. “We prepare every day for Ohio State. In the weight room, in the walk-throughs — every day we have one thing in mind and that is Ohio State, and what are we going to do to beat them.” Hutchinson has played the Buckeyes twice in his career and says there is one moment in particular that fueled his offseason preparation for Ohio State and the 2021 season. “When you’re training and you’re grinding down that last rep, when you think you can’t go any more, all I think about is 2019, sitting on that couch, two touchdowns behind and not being able to do anything about it” Hutchinson said. “That allows me to do two or three more reps, something I don’t even think I was able to do. So having Ohio State in the back of my mind every day is something that drives me.”

