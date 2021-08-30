Sports
Yankees vs. Athletics – Match Report – August 29, 2021
OAKLAND, California — Tony Kemp lined up for a tiebreaking, two-run homer to Chad Green in the eighth inning and the Oakland Athletics defeated the Yankees again to stop New York 3-1 on Sunday night.
On Saturday, Oakland ended the Yankees’ 13-game winning streak with a 3-2 win that also broke the Athletics’ six-game slip. New York has lost twice in a row for the first time since July 22-23.
Theres no give up on this team, Kemp said. Would keep fighting to make this play-off push.
Kemp joined as a pinch-hitter in the seventh and finished 2 for 2 with his fifth homer of the season, three of which came against the Yankees.
Groen (7-6) served his 11th homer of the season.
I’m not usually one to backspin balls to right field, and I especially know that Oakland is hard to get it out, so the last thing I tried to do was hit a home run there, Kemp explained. I saw a good throw and put my best swing on it, and I think I was just as surprised as everyone else in the stands.
Deolis Guerra (2-1) threw a scoreless eighth. Andrew Chafin retired the last three to earn his second save of the season.
Oakland opened the score in the fourth on Mark Canha’s forced RBI. It was originally judged an inning-ending double play, but the call was annulled after the replay was judged.
The run was unearned due to an error by third baseman Gio Urshela. He made two mistakes in the game.
New York tied it in seventh with the help of a shaky As defense.
With Anthony Rizzo at the plate and two outs, catcher Yan Gomes popped into foul territory that extended the inning. Rizzo then sent a routine grounder to third base, but it went through the legs of Matt Chapmans, enabling Gary Snchez to score from second place to make it a 1st tie.
FOR STARTERS
Neither starting pitcher gave up an earned run. Yankees lefthander Jordan Montgomery threw six innings and gave up only one unearned run on six hits with three strikeouts.
Monty threw great today, said New York manager Aaron Boone. I thought he had a little bit of everything. He was clearly very pitch efficient. I thought it was a very strong six innings from him.
As a righthander, Paul Blackburn made only his third start of the year, throwing five scoreless innings.
That’s all we were looking for—twice around (the lineup),” said Oakland manager Bob Melvin. And it ended up being five innings, so that was fantastic.
JUDGES ON-BASE STREAK ENDS
Yankees OF Aaron Judge batted 0 for 4 to end his run of 20 games on base. He hit .384 with seven home runs and 21 RBI during that period.
TRAINERS ROOM
Yankees: SS Gleyber Torres (sprained left thumb) began a rehab assignment with Double-A Somerset and homered in his first game, finishing 1 for 2 with two walks. Boone hopes Torres will come off the injured list on Friday. If all goes well, that’s kind of the plan, Boone said. … RHP Domingo Germn played a catch-out to 120 feet this weekend, getting close to a bullpen session. Germn has been in the IL since August 1 with a right shoulder inflammation.
Athletics: SS Elvis Andrus returned to the lineup after missing Saturdays game with a minor left arm injury. He finished 0 to 4.
NEXT ONE
Yankees: RHP Corey Kluber (4-3, 3.04 ERA) will come off the injured list to open a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels Monday night in Anaheim. Kluber has been out since May 25 with a sprained right shoulder.
Athletics: LHP Cole Irvin (9-12, 3.68) is on track to start Tuesday’s series opener in Detroit against the Tigers. Irvin (hip discomfort) left his last start after only three innings, but threw a bullpen-session on Saturday.
–
Sources
2/ https://www.espn.com/mlb/recap/_/gameId/401229012
