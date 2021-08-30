Diamondbacks vs. Phillies – Game Recap – August 29, 2021

PHILADELPHIA — Freddy Galvis drove in three runs and Rafael Marchand and Travis Jankowski hit back-to-back RBI triples that sent the Philadelphia Phillies 7-4 over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday.

Bryce Harper, Jean Segura and Marchand each had two basehits for the Phillies, who have won three in a row and are 4 1/2 games behind Atlanta, the leading country of NL East.

We know what to do, Galvis said. We would win some games and lose some games, but we have to have a short memory and turn the page to the next game.

After the Diamondbacks closed in the eighth to 5-4, Marchand and Jankowski tripled to give Philadelphia some insurance in the bottom half.

Adding in the eighth was very important and great to see, said Phillies manager Joe Girardi.

Ranger Suarez (6-4) gave up only one run in 5 1/3 innings. In six starts since leaving the shutter role to bolster the rear of the rotation, he stands 1-1 with a 2.03 ERA in 26 2/3 innings. He was effective with a slider that kept the Diamondbacks hitters off balance during his five strikeout outing.

I’ve been practicing that pitch in the bullpen and my flat ground, Suarez said. I felt comfortable with it and have used it more today.

Ian Kennedy threw a perfect ninth for his 21st save of the season and fifth since the Phillies took him out of Texas on the trade deadline.

Madison Bumgarner (7-9) gave up five earned runs and seven hits in five innings.

I had no feeling and no idea where the ball was going, Bumgarner said. The slider ran backwards. It was really bad — as bad as I threw at it for a long time and it honestly could have been a lot worse. I threw fastballs into the earth while warming up (on the play hill) and I never do.

Nick Ahmed had three RBI’s, including a two-run single in the eighth for the Diamondbacks.

Philadelphia scored twice in the first on an RBI single by Andrew McCutchen and a sacrifice fly by Galvis.

Arizona catcher Jake McCarthy registered his first Major League-hit when he doubled home in the second.

It was nice to get the first one out of the way, but we came up short, McCarthy said. But it’s a bit of a bittersweet moment.

Galvis had a two-run single when the Phillies took a 5-1 lead in the fifth.

I tried to stay close to the ball and try to drive that point, Galvis said. I’m glad it happened.

Ahmed hit an RBI double in the seventh, then singled in the eighth to get Arizona inside a run.

TRAINERS ROOM

Phillies: C JT Realmuto left the game with left ankle pain in the sixth inning after rolling his ankle during an at bat. He started at first base for the first time since September 25, 2020 to fill the gap left by a late-season injury of Rhys Hoskins. Realmuto also suffers from a sore right shoulder. Realmuto is listed as day to day. Let’s see how he wakes up tomorrow, Girardi said.

ROSTER MOVES

Diamondbacks: Released C Bryan Holaday and called up INF/OF Andrew Young of Triple-A Reno.

Phillies: Released RHP Chase Anderson, who was assigned for assignment earlier this week. Philadelphia also put SS Didi Gregorius on the paternity leave list and called up INF Nick Maton in his place.

NEXT ONE

Diamondbacks: Host of San Diego on Monday. LHP Tyler Gilbert (1-1, 2.38) takes on Padres RHP Chris Paddack (7-6, 5.13)

Phillies: Begin a nine-game road trip in Washington. RHP Zack Wheeler (10-9, 2.90 ERA) takes on Nationals RHP Josiah Gray (0-1, 3.75)