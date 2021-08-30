ZM-W vs TL-W Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, XI Play, Pitch Report, Dream11 Team, Injury Update Thailand Women Tour of Zimbabwe





Zimbabwe Women’s Cricket Team ZM-W vs TL-W Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI, Pitch Report, Dream11 Team, Injury Update of the match between Zimbabwe Women and Thailand Women. They will face each other for the last time in the T20I series of three matches. ZM-W vs TL-W Thailand Women Tour of Zimbabwe 3rd T20I Match Details: the 3rd T20I match between Zimbabwe Women and Thailand Women to be played at 30e August at Takashinga Sports Club. This game starts at 3:30 PM IST and the live score and commentary can be seen on FanCode and CricketAddictor website. ZM-W vs TL-W Thailand Women’s Tour of Zimbabwe 3rd T20I Match Example: Zimbabwe Women will face Thailand Women for the final time in the three-match T20I series. Both teams have played two games against in this series so far, with both Zimbabwe Women and Thailand Women playing one game each. In the second T20I match, Thailand Women defeated Zimbabwe Women by 53 runs. In that game, Thailand Women won the toss and chose to bat. At bat, Thailand Women put in 153 for the loss of 3 wickets where Nattakan Chantam knocked 88 runs. Loren Tshuma took 2 wickets for Zimbabwe Women. Comes to hunt, Zimbabwe Women failed to chase the target and all came out of the score of 101 runs. Nattaya Boochatham took 4 wickets while Onnicha Kamchomphu and Suleeporn Laomi took 2 wickets Thailand Women. In the upcoming match, both teams will try to win the match to register the series in their name. ZM-W vs TL-W Thailand Women Tour of Zimbabwe 3rd T20I Match Weather Forecast: The temperature is expected to hover around 26C on match day with a humidity of 30% and a wind speed of 8 km/h. There is no chance of precipitation during the game. ZM-W vs TL-W Thailand Women Tour of Zimbabwe 3rd T20I Match Pitch Report: The Takashinga Sports Club offers a neutral wicket with both divisions expected to get a fair amount of help from the surface. Spinners can be deadly in the middle overs. Story continues Average 1NS collection score: The average score in the first inning on this wicket is 131. Record of chasing teams: The team that bats second has great records here. They have maintained a win rate of 50 on this land. ZM-W vs TL-W Thailand Women Tour of Zimbabwe 3rd T20I Match Injury Update: (Will be added when there is an update) ZM-W vs TL-W Thailand Women’s Tour of Zimbabwe 3rd T20I Match Likely XIs: Zimbabwean women: Mary-Anne Musonda, Modester Mupachikwa (wk), Chiedza Dhururu, Ashley Ndiraya, Josephine Nkomo, Precious Marange, Christabel Chatonzwa, Loryn Phiri, Audrey Mazvishaya, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Nomvelo Sibanda Bank: Esther Mbofana, Nomatter Mutasa, Tasmeen Granger Thai women: Naruemol Chaiwai, Nattakan Chantam, Wongpaka Liengprasert, Nattaya Boochatham, Ratanaporn Padunglerd, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Sornnarin Tippoch, Chanida Sutthiruang, Nannapat Koncharoenkai (wk), Suleeporn Laomi, Thipatcha Puttha Bank: Rosenan Kanoh, Sunida Chaturongrattana, Phannita Maya Top Picks for Dream11 Prediction and Fantasy Cricket Tips: Josephine Nkomo is a right-handed batter and right-handed medium fast bowler for Zimbabwe Women. She has smashed 28 runs and took 1 wicket in this tournament so far. Modester Mupachikwa is a right-handed wicketkeeper batter for Zimbabwe Women. She has hit 47 runs in this tournament so far. Nattaya Boochatham is a right-handed batter and right-arm medium fast bowler from Thailand Women. She has marked 28 runs and taken 7 wickets so far in this tournament. Onnicha Kamchomphu is a right-handed batter and right-arm off-break bowler for Thailand Women. She has taken 5 wickets in this tournament so far. ZM-W vs TL-W Thailand Women Tour of Zimbabwe 3rd T20I Match Captain and Vice Captain Choices: Captain Nattaya Boochatham, Josephine Nkomo Vice Captain Onnicha Kamchomphu, Christabel Chatonzwa Featured Play XI No.1 for ZM-W vs TL-W Dream11 Team: goalkeeper Nannapat Koncharoenkai, Modester Crucifixion Herds Chanida Sutthiruang, Mary-Anne Musonda, Chipo Mugeric Allrounder Nattaya Boochatham (C), Josephine Nkomo, Christabel Chatonzwa bowlers Suleeporn Laomi, Nomvelo Sibanda, Onnicha Kamchomphu (VC) ZM-W vs TL-W Dream11 Prediction Featured Play XI No.2 for ZM-W vs TL-W Dream11 Team: goalkeeper Nannapat Koncharoenkai, Modester Crucifixion Herds Naruemol Chaiwai, Nattakan Chantam, Chipo Mugeric Allrounders Nattaya Bochatham, Josephine Nkomo (C), Christabel Chatonzwa (VC) bowlers Suleeporn Laomi, Nomvelo Sibanda, Onnicha Kamchomphu ZM-W vs TL-W Dream11 Prediction ZM-W vs TL-W Thailand Women Tour of Zimbabwe 3rd T20I Match Expert Advice: Nattaya Boochatham will be a safe multiplier pick for the small leagues. Nattakan Chantam and Precious Marange are the point picks here. The best suggested combination for this game is 2-3-3-3. ZM-W vs TL-W Thailand Women Tour of Zimbabwe 3rd T20I Match Likely Winners: Thailand Women is expected to win this match. The mail ZM-W vs TL-W Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, XI Play, Pitch Report, Dream11 Team, Injury Update Thailand Women Tour of Zimbabwe appeared first on CricketAddictor.

