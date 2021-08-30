Sports
UMass field hockey proves it can show up at the right time – Massachusetts Daily Collegian
Minutewomen have scored crucial goals in each of their last two wins
In two games this season so far, the Massachusetts hockey team has proven that goals matter most when they come at the right time. Time management, performance and head coach Barb Weinberg’s orchestration put UMass (2-0) over Maine (0-2) in overtime, 3-2 on Sunday.
Junior Steph Gottwals found the back of the net in extra time on Sunday, driving the nail into the coffin of a Maine team that once sent a 2-0 UMass lead in extra minutes. Gottwal’s goal sealed the Minutewomen’s victory, but was ultimately representative of much more.
After Maine roared in excitement after the game’s first goal with just over five minutes to go, the 2-1 change in the score had no visible effect on UMass. Positive communication reverberated through GladchukField Hockey Complex for the Minutewomen and aggressive energy to the ball proved UMass didn’t give up too easily.
Maine’s physicality hinted at a late goal as shots on target in the first three quarters just couldn’t connect. When a penalty corner gave the Black Bears a chance with 18.2 seconds to tie the game, it was hardly surprising that they did so with only seven seconds left in the regular season.
Weinberg didn’t like the idea of being in overtime as her team held a 2-1 lead until the last seconds. But the implemented game plan was simple. Weinbergs’ strategy late in the game was to maintain possession. The challenge was to see if her team could do it.
I was terrified to be honest, Gottswal said. I was very nervous but we prepare a lot for overtime, we play OT probably twice a week so we had more or less the skills we needed to go in, we were just ready to play.
Minutewomen Spark Plug Georgie McTear had a good share of the ball touches in the extra minutes, with a few shots just inches from the net. The momentum was pushing toward UMass and it only took six minutes for a corner to connect.
That’s when it really pays off, Weinberg said.
Gottwal stressed that fighting back from a one-goal deficit last season was a common problem for the Minutewomen. In the low season, the focus was really on getting warm from the start. In the first two games of this fall, UMass has drawn first blood. In the short time already, maturity is shown by the ability to start and finish at the top. Sunday’s win was just a good example of execution and ball control when it mattered most.
In overtime, our maturity, our ability to hold the ball, it was just phenomenal, so that appeals to our older players and leaders, Weinberg said.
With all three goals connecting UMass on Sunday, they all came at a pivotal moment that set the tone for Maine to match. The chance for a corner was put in the hands of Minutewomen within three minutes. Perfect execution didn’t give the Black Bears much of a chance to prevent the ball from finding the target and giving UMass a 1-0 lead.
When a back-and-forth battle resulted in a scoring drought for both teams, McTear pushed the boundaries with an all-encompassing goal spin cycle with just under two minutes left in the third, extending the lead to 2-0 .
After the season opener, Weinberg highlighted Izzy Acquaviva’s timely goal to extend a 3-0 lead. 48 hours later, two more Minutewomen proved that timely goals wouldn’t be a one-off.
It’s a full team effort every time, Weinberg said. We don’t necessarily have one star and different people contribute to our goals and it’s fantastic because they’ve each done the job of being able to take advantage when the time comes.
Lulu Kesin can be reached at: [email protected]. Follow her on Twitter @Lulukesin
