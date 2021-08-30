Williams deserved podium in Belgium





George Russell said the unusual circumstances under which he scored the first top three of his career made no difference to the sense of pride he gained from finishing second in the Belgian Grand Prix.

1 Related Russell finished second behind Max Verstappen on Sunday, despite being only three laps behind the safety car in a farcical race in wet conditions at Spa Francorchamps. The handful of laps was enough to ensure half points were awarded and despite there being no wheel-to-wheel races, the top three lifted trophies and sprayed sparkling wine in a traditional podium ceremony. As the conditions on Sunday were too dangerous to race in, Russell’s second place was secured by his excellent qualifying performance on Saturday, in which he mastered the wet conditions to put his Williams second on the grid. It was the Williams team’s first podium since Lance Stroll finished third at the 2017 Azerbaijan Grand Prix and after a string of impressive qualifying performances this year, Russell said they would celebrate despite the unusual circumstances. “It really counted, it really counted, so a little party tonight, I’m sure,” he said. “My whole team deserves it because it’s been worked so hard over the past few years and there’s not really anything to see or prove for it. “We absolutely nailed it yesterday and here we are on the podium. I can tell you I didn’t expect that this year, that’s for sure. George Russell scored the first podium of his career at the Belgian Grand Prix. Mark Thompson/Getty Images “It’s been a long day for sure – but for the whole team it’s a huge result. For us to be on this podium it didn’t really matter how we got there, being on this podium is a huge result for us . “I remember finishing last in the Constructors’ Championship three years in a row and here we are this weekend, qualifying on the front row and taking the podium. I’m really proud to have achieved this with the team. “ Williams, who has scored just eight points in the past three seasons, now has 20 points this year after scoring at both the Hungarian and Belgian Grand Prix. It looks like it will secure eighth place in the championship for Alfa Romeo and Haas this year, which would be their best result since 2017. “I think the number of points we scored in Hungary was probably enough to secure that eighth with the constructors.” [championship] but I believe it probably takes even more pressure off now, to go out, really put everything on the line, maybe try some more extreme things, see if we can learn something more – because there’s no reason why we don’t get more points can score.”

