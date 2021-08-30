LAN vs WAS Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, XI Play, Pitch Report, Dream11 Team, Injury Update English Test County Championship





English Test County Championship LAN vs WAS Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, XI Play, Pitch Report, Dream11 Team, Injury Update from the English Test County Championship match between Lancashire and Warwickshire. LAN vs WAS English Test County Championship Match 95 Details: the 95e Lancashire takes on 30th in the English Test County Championship match. up against Warwickshiree August at Old Trafford. This game starts at 3:30 PM IST and the live score and commentary can be seen on FanCode and CricketAddictor website. LAN vs WAS English Test County Championship Match 95 Example: Lancashire takes on Warwickshire for the first time in the ninety-fifth game of the season of the English Test County Championship. Lancashire is currently third in this season’s Division 1 points list of the English Test County Championship, while Warwickshire is currently at the top of the points list. Lancashire played ten games in this season of the English Test County Championship where they won four games, while Warwickshire also played ten games this season where they also won four games. Both teams have played five matches against each other in recent years, with both Lancashire and Warwickshire winning one each as they drew three. LAN vs WAS English Test County Championship Match 95 Weather Forecast: The temperature is expected to hover around 19C on match day with a humidity of 61% and a wind speed of 16 km/h. There is no chance of precipitation during the game. LAN vs WAS English Test County Championship Match 95 Pitch Report: The surface at Old Trafford is balanced, with good help for both batters and bowlers. It is expected to provide some first aid for the swing bowlers and the spinners may have to toil hard for wickets. Average 1NS collection score: The average score in the first inning on this wicket is 258. Record of chasing teams: Story continues The team that bats second does not enjoy good records here. They have a win rate of 40 on this job. LAN vs WAS England Test County Championship Match 95 Injury Update: (Will be added when there is an update) LAN vs WAS English Test County Championship Match 95 Probable XIs: Lancashire: Dane Vilas(w/c), George Balderson, Jack Blatherwick, Alex Davies, Steven Croft, Josh Bohannon, Luke Wells, Rob Jones, Tom Bailey, Keaton Jennings, Matt Parkinson Bank: George Lavelle, Owais Shah, Jack Morley Warwickshire: Michael Burgess, Robert Yates, Peter Malan, Hanuma Vihari, Sam Hain, Will Rhodes, Tim Bresnan, Jacob Bethell, Oliver Hannon Dalby, Matthew Lamb, Craig Miles, Olly Stone Bank: Jacob Lintott, Alex Thomson, Adam Hose Top Picks for Dream11 Prediction and Fantasy Cricket Tips: Keaton Jennings is a left-handed batsman from Lancashire who opens the innings for them. He has hammered 577 runs in this tournament so far. Luke Wells is a right-handed batsman and right-arm leg-break bowler from Lancashire. He has broken 157 runs in the last two games. Alex Davies is a right-handed wicketkeeper batsman from Lancashire who handles the middle order for them. He has stacked 579 runs in this tournament so far. Will Rhodes is a left-handed batsman and right-arm medium pacer from Warwickshire. He has hit 472 runs in this tournament so far. LAN vs WAS English Test County Championship Match 95 Captain and Vice Captain Choices: Captain Keaton Jennings, Will Rhodes Vice Captain Luke Wells, Danny Lamb Featured Play XI No.1 for LAN vs WAS Dream11 Team: goalkeeper Alex Davies Batsmen Keaton Jennings (C), Josh Bohannon, Robert Yates Allrounders Danny Lam, Luke Wells (VC), Will Rhodes, Matthew Lamb bowlers Oliver Hannon Dalby, Craig Miles, Tom Bailey LAN vs WAS Dream11 Prediction Featured Play XI No.2 for LAN vs WAS Dream11 Team: goalkeeper Michael Burgess batters Keaton Jennings, Josh Bohannon, Robert Yates, Sam Hain All-rounder Danny Lamb (VC), Luke Wells, Will Rhodes (C) bowlers Oliver Hannon Dalby, Craig Miles, Matt Parkinson LAN vs WAS Dream11 Prediction LAN vs WAS England Test County Championship Match 95 Expert Advice: Keaton Jennings will be a top multiplier for the small leagues. Sam Hain and Michael Burgess are the point picks here. The best suggested combination for this game is 1-3-4-3. LAN vs WAS English Test County Championship Match 95 Probable Winners: Lancashire is expected to win this competition. The mail LAN vs WAS Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, XI Play, Pitch Report, Dream11 Team, Injury Update English Test County Championship appeared first on CricketAddictor.

