Sports staff battalion makes predictions for the 2021 football season | Sport

Texas A&M Football kicks off the 2021 season against Kent State on Saturday, September 4 at 7 p.m., following an Orange Bowl Championship, a No. 4 national finish in 2020, and a No. 6 AP ranking for the season heading into the fall.

Here are the battalion sports personnel’s season forecasts.

Casey Stavenhagen, co-sports editor

Forecast: 11-1

If ever there was a year for head coach Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies to beat Alabama and make it to the SEC Championship, it would be 2021. Although the Aggies included four-year-old starting quarterback Kellen Mond and four members of the Joe Moore Offensive Line Finalist unity, the A&M team returns with significant talent. The backfield looks stronger than ever, led by junior running back Isaiah Spiller and bolstered by sophomore running back Devon Achane. The receiving unit with junior wide receiver Ainias Smith and junior tight end Jalen Wydermyer leaves new starting quarterback Haynes King with a team to work with. Finally, the loss of two defensive starters to an experienced squad who can stop rushing and passing games with incredible skill leaves fans much to rave about. A sneaky Ole Miss, LSU, or Auburn team will be Aggies’ only defeat this season en route to defeat [Nick Sabans] ass.

Jennifer Streeter, co-sports editor

Forecast: 11-1

This season is all about unfinished business for the Aggies. After a No. 4 finish and playoff sniff in 2020, A&M is looking to defy the odds and reach the National Championship. Whether they get there or not is the big question, but with the transition to a regular schedule, including opponents not participating in the conference, their chances increase. The A&M’s roster is filled with talent, led by a youth class on both sides of the ball, despite losing players to the NFL Draft. Between Smith, Spiller, Wydermyer, junior defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal, junior safety Demani Richardson, junior offensive lineman Kenyon Green and senior defensive lineman Jayden Peevy, the Aggies just might reach the championship. The season won’t be without one loss, but it most likely won’t be to Alabama.

Graduate student defensive lineman Michael Clemons said it best.

We were cheated as a team last year, Clemons said. I feel like we can win a national championship and I want to be a part of it.

Ryan Faulkner, Assistant Sports Editor

Prediction: 10-2

Does A&M Football have what it takes to dig through the entire schedule and reach the SEC Championship, probably against Georgia, with an undefeated record? Absolute. But I’m going to play devil’s advocate in the hopes that Fisher and his team will eventually prove me wrong. Rather than agree with my fellow editors, I predict a loss to Alabama at Kyle Field on October 9; while an upset win by the Aggies is entirely possible, it is extremely difficult to bet against a team that is both the reigning National Champion and No. 1 preseason favorite. Another fluke on the way to LSU or Ole Miss will likely knock the maroon and white out of the playoff battle, but with a freshman in the red shirt taking the reins, a 10-2 record would be an incredible feat to say the least, especially in the SEC. During the early season, expect a strong emphasis on running play as King finds his footing and steps into the role of starter, but don’t be surprised if and when the passing yards stats per game increase with each week played. All in all, the Aggies are in for a great ride.

Bradley Bennett, sports writer

Forecast: 11-1

Texas A&M has a promising program this season. The Aggies managed to avoid the top teams in the SEC East and have none of the tough non-conference opponents they’ve faced in the past. The unknown variable for A&M this season is the inexperienced King. His play will determine if the team can take the next step forward and reach the College Football Playoff. A&M should be preferred in every game they play, except Alabama. Ultimately, this team is just too talented on either side of the ball not to win 11 games this season. I think it will probably fall in Alabama, but a Death Valley win against LSU would be a big consolation prize to close out the regular season. A potential playoff spot will depend on the Aggies’ ability to keep it close to Alabama.

Jordan Epp, sports writer

Prediction: 10-2

Last year, A&M surprised fans with its performance in a full SEC schedule. Despite the loss of great players such as Mond and Bobby Brown III, much of the squad was young. Spiller, Wydermyer and Green will be on the offensive this year, while Leal and Richardson bolster the defense. Ultimately, probably no position has a greater impact on the game than the quarterback. With Fisher giving King the go-ahead as starting quarterback for the Ags, how the RedShirt performs in his debut season could be the difference between struggle and solidity. A&M will likely get off to a hot start before hitting the Alabama brick wall and posting its first loss of the season. The Aggies will then win five of their last six, with a loss to Ole Miss in the mix. A&M will miss another SEC title but will once again compete for a New Years Six bowl game.

Grant Gaspard, sports writer

Prediction: 10-2

The Aggies will start strong with King taking charge, Spiller and Achane spinning in the traffic jam position, sophomore Chase Lane at the X, freshman Demond Demas at the Z, Smith in the lock and Second Team All-SEC Second Team Wydermyer at the tight end. The only thing that keeps this offense from succeeding is experience in the trenches. Green has most of the time in the foreground and will take care of King’s blindside this fall. With the rest of the line, have to wait and see. The maroon and white should have no trouble in the first five games of the season, landing at 5-0 before taking on Sabans Crimson Tide. With Alabamas offense under control by former NFL coach Bill OBrien and #1-ranked dual-threat quarterback Bryce Young, this game should rank high. This is where I predict A&M’s first loss of the season, although hopefully I’ll be proved wrong. The rest of the season should be a cinch for the Aggies if they play to their full potential, but Ole Miss still has the potential to upset A&M. If the Aggies fly to Oxford unprepared and take Ole Miss lightly, their second loss of the season won’t be far behind. But if A&M lives up to its lofty expectations, I won’t be surprised if it delivers a 12-0 record, SEC championship, and a spot in the CFB playoff.

Michael Horton, sports writer

Prediction: 10-2

If I’m being honest, this seems like the most favorable schedule the Aggies have had since entering the SEC in 2012. The season kicks off with three out-of-conference games, only one of which is Power Five Colorado. Then the Aggies head to Jerry World to take on Arkansas, a team that is not slow but sure to beat. After hosting Mike Leach and Mississippi State, A&M faces its first extreme hurdle of the season in Alabama. This game will ultimately make or break 2021 for the Aggies, and Fisher knows it. A win against SEC Goliath would do wonders for A&M’s share of SEC West, the resumption of the playoffs and the reputation of the program as a whole. After that, there are a few games to keep an eye out for as potential disruptions. While Auburn has been an eyesore for the Aggies for most of the past decade, hosting the Tigers with freshman head coach Bryan Harsin doesn’t seem like the same threat as veteran Gus Malzahn. Playing Ole Miss on the go is never easy, and with Lane Kiffin and Matt Corral entering their third year together, this game makes me nervous. In my opinion the Aggies fall for Bama and LSU or Ole Miss.

Christi Koellner, sports writer

Forecast: 11-1

2021 is the year of the Aggies. The first three games against Kent State, Colorado and New Mexico should be easy wins for the Maroon and White. After their warm-up, the Aggies will finally have home field advantage over Alabama in their quest to make up for last year’s loss. With a stadium full of Aggies, I have hopes Alabama will leave Kyle Field at a loss. A&M will also have a home advantage against Auburn. The match to look forward to, a week after Auburn, is against Ole Miss, who could end in a loss to A&M. The LSU game could also be a toss-up, but in the end my final prediction is 11-1, with a loss to Mississippi.

Kay Naegeli, sports writer

Forecast: 11-1

Fisher put it best when describing this season’s motto: We’re not done yet. With a second-place finish in the SEC West, followed by exclusion from the College Football Playoff, the Aggies have a score to settle. Players like King and Leal will have to lead by example with big plays on both sides of the ball. Looking at the declining core, Smith, Spiller and Achane, how is an opponent’s defensive coordinator going to stop it? If King can get on the record, this offense, along with the healthy Caleb Chapman, Wydermyer and Lane, will be unstoppable even against No. 1 Alabama. In addition, A&M’s defense and backfield will have to demand control of every game with crucial stops and turnovers from players like Richardson and freshman linebacker Edgerrin Cooper. I predict the Aggies will end 11-1 on a fluke against Auburn, Ole Miss or LSU and ultimately secure a playoff spot.

Ryne Ryskoski, sports writer

Prediction: 10-2

Fishers Aggies plunged into 2020 College Football Playoff talks by finishing on an eight game winning streak behind a foul that scored more than 30 points in six out of 10 games and a defense that gave up the ninth fewest yards per game in the country. Four-year starting quarterback Mond was drafted 66th this season by the Minnesota Vikings, so dual-threat redshirt freshman quarterback King will be Fisher’s latest project to form in his pro-style offense. King, along with an offensive line that will also see big changes, should start strong in their first few games this season. A running back rotation that brings back AP All-American Spiller and Orange Bowl MVP Achane, paired with AP All-American tight end Wydermyer, brings a wealth of talent and experience to further King and his line. The receiving corps recalls several names from last year, including Lane, Smith and Chapman. Keep a sharp eye out for Demas to break out after seeing his first gaming action last year since his freshman year of high school. This exciting new attack with top speed in every position, along with a strong defense returning nine out of 11 starters, should easily reach double digits with a favorable schedule for 2021. It will again come down to going undefeated or continuing. go with one loss to Alabama. With a new quarterback and a new line of attack that will inevitably deal with injuries, I’m struggling to watch the Aggies cut out the Crimson Tide defense. I also agree with some of the other writers that Ole Misss Corral, arguably the SEC’s top quarterback entering 2021, will help A&M beat A&M in the Oxford matchup in November, when Texas A&M enters bowling season 10-2.