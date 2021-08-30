No. 3 Iowa Field Hockey Knocks Down No. 1 North Carolina At Home





The Hawkeyes took their first win over the Tar Heels since 2008 in front of a packed house at Grant Field.

Casey Stone Iowa forward/midfielder Maddy Murphy attempts to get into position during the Iowa Field Hockey Big Ten/ACC Challenge game against Wake Forest on Aug. 27, 2021 at Grant Field. Iowa defeated Wake Forest 5-3.

Iowa field hockey Grant Field was packed to the rafters Sunday morning when the No. 3 Hawkeyes faced No. 1 North Carolina in a rematch of the NCAA Final Four. With 814 supporters at the final game of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge in Iowa City, the Hawkeyes were ready to put on a show with a 3-1 win over defending champion Tar Heels Iowa, their first win over North Carolina since 2008. . It was cool, I’ve never played in front of such a crowd, said senior goalkeeper Grace McGuire. It was really fun, I hope everyone enjoyed it and got to know a little bit about hockey. Iowa got off to a strong start in the first quarter behind the raucous Grant Field crowd. The Hawkeyes defeated the Tar Heels 6-0 in the opening quarter, while also pulling some penalty corners from North Carolina. Early in the second quarter, Maddy Murphy, fifth-year senior forward, scored the first goal of the game off an assist from fellow fifth-year senior midfielder Ellie Holley. After the Iowas goal, North Carolina swung the momentum the other way, the Tar Heels successfully defended a few penalty corners and got past McGuire to even the game just before half-time. That is, until senior Meghan Conroy stepped off the bench to put the ball in the back of the net to give the Hawkeyes a 2-1 lead. Meg is a great utility player for us and works so hard for her four years here, said head coach Lisa Cellucci. She’s always ready, and it just proves being ready on the couch and playing your part, and she was a shining example. North Carolina continued to press for an equalizer, drawing the keeper midway through the fourth quarter for an extra striker. However, with eight-and-a-half minutes remaining in the game, Iowa delivered the final blow.

Holley fought through contact and slipped to finish another counterattack to seal the Hawkeye 3-1 win, sending fans at Grant Field into a frenzy. They’re a tough group of girls and I wouldn’t mess with any of them, McGuire said. And we work hard for each other every day. McGuire made a total of nine saves on the day against North Carolina, a personal best in one game. Grace is a breeding stallion and we wouldn’t have won the race without her, Conroy said. She saved left and right and is such a smart player who always tells us what to do.

Iowa started the season 2-0 for the second year in a row after the Hawkeyes 5-3 win against No. 11 Wake Forest on Friday. With No. 2 Michigan also winning its game against Wake Forest at Grant Field, it is the first time in history that the Big Ten has gone undefeated in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. Both Iowa and Michigan finished the weekend 2-0. The Hawkeyes will make the trip to Boston next weekend for two more nonconference matchups. Iowa opens the weekend against New Hampshire on Saturday at 2 p.m. before facing Boston University on Sunday at noon.

