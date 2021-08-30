ND-W vs IR-W Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Pitch Report, Dream11 Team, Injury Update, Pitch Report Womens T20I World Cup Europe Qualifier





ICC Women’s T20I World Cup Qualifier Europe ND-W vs IR-W Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI, Pitch Report, Dream11 Team, Injury update of Womens T20I World Cup Europe Qualifier match between Dutch women and Irish women. They will face each other for the first time in this season of England’s Womens T20I World Cup Europe Qualifier. ND-W vs IR-W Womens T20I World Cup Europe Qualifier Match 10 Details: the 10e During the Womens T20I World Cup Europe Qualifier match, Dutch women will face Ireland Women at 30e August at the La Manga Club Top Ground. This game starts at 2:00 PM IST and the live score and commentary can be seen on FanCode and CricketAddictor website. ND-W vs IR-W Womens T20I World Cup Europe Qualifier Match 10 Preview: Dutch women will face Ireland women for the first time in the tenth match of this season of the Womens T20I World Cup Europe Qualifier. Netherlands Women are currently in third position on this season’s points list of the Womens T20I World Cup Europe Qualifier, while Ireland Women are currently in second position on the points list. Dutch Women played three games of the . this season Women’s T20I World Cup Europe Qualification where they won two games, while Ireland Women also played three games in this season, where they also won two games. ND-W vs IR-W Womens T20I World Cup Europe Qualifier Match 10 Weather Forecast: The temperature on match day is expected to fluctuate around 28C with a humidity of 80% and a wind speed of 16 km/h. There is a 33% chance of precipitation during the game. ND-W vs IR-W Womens T20I World Cup Europe Qualifier Match 10 Pitch Report: The pitch at the La Manga Club Top Ground provides tremendous assistance to the bowlers and is expected to behave similarly in this match as well. The initial swing for the pacers towards the first half and quite a turn for the spinners towards the second half can be seen here again. Story continues Average 1NS collection score: The average score of the first innings on this wicket is 74. Record of chasing teams: The team that bats second does not enjoy good records here. They have a win rate of 40 on this job. ND-W vs IR-W Womens T20I World Cup Europe Qualifier Match 10 Injury Update: (Will be added when there is an update) ND-W vs IR-W Womens T20I World Cup Europe Qualifier Match 10 Probable XIs: Netherlands Women: Babette de Leede (wk), Heather Siegers, Juliet Post, Robine Rijke, Annemijn Thomson, Hannah Landheer, Eva Lynch, Iris Zwilling, Silver Siegers, Caroline de Lange, Frederique Overdijk Bank: Marloes Braat, Isabel van der Woning, Miranda Veringmeier Ireland Women: Eimear Richardson, Cara Murray, Laura Delany, Leah Paul, Mary Waldron (wk), Amy Hunter, Sophie MacMahon, Rebecca Stokell, Lara Maritz, Georgina Dempsey, Louise Little Bank: Gaby Lewis, Ava Canning, Orla Prendergast Top Picks for Dream11 Prediction and Fantasy Cricket Tips: Frederique-Overdijk is a right-handed batter and right-arm medium pacer for Netherlands Women. She has taken 8 wickets in this tournament so far. Caroline de Lange is a right-handed batter and right-arm leg-break bowler for Netherlands Women. She has taken 5 wickets in this tournament so far. Eimear Richardson is a right-handed batter and right-arm off-break bowler for Ireland Women. She has scored 23 runs and scalped 6 wickets so far in this tournament. Rebecca Stockello is a righthanded batter for Ireland Women who opens the innings for them. She has hammered 74 runs in this tournament so far. ND-W vs IR-W Womens T20I World Cup Europe Qualifier Match 10 Captain and Vice Captain Choices: Captain Eimear Richardson, Caroline de Lange Vice Captain Frederique-Overdijk, Rebecca Stockell Featured Play XI No.1 for ND-W vs IR-W Dream11 Team: goalkeeper Babette de Leede Herds Louise Little, Rebecca Stokell, Robine-Rijke Allrounders Laura Delany, Lea Paul, Eimear Richardson (C), Frederique Overdijk (VC) bowlers Lara Maritz, Caroline de Lange, Eva-Lyncho ND-W vs IR-W Dream11 Prediction Featured Play XI No.2 for ND-W vs IR-W Dream11 Team: goalkeeper Mary Waldron, Babette de Leede Batters Rebecca Stokell (VC), Robine-Rijke, Juliet-Post Allrounders Leah Paul, Eimear Richardson, Frederique-Overdijk bowlers Lara Maritz, Cara Murray, Caroline de Lange (C) ND-W vs IR-W Dream11 Prediction ND-W vs IR-W Womens T20I World Cup Europe Qualifier Match 10 Expert Advice: Eimear Richardson will be a great captaincy for the small leagues. Juliet Post and Mary Waldron are the point picks here. The best suggested combination for this game is 1-3-4-3. ND-W vs IR-W Womens T20I World Cup Europe Qualifier Match 10 Probable Winners: Ireland Women is expected to win this match. The mail ND-W vs IR-W Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Pitch Report, Dream11 Team, Injury Update, Pitch Report Womens T20I World Cup Europe Qualifier appeared first on CricketAddictor.

