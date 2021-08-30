Miami football ranks 16th all-time, not indicative of performance





The Miami football program ranked 16th on the all-time list of programs using a cumulative Associated Press ranking formula by the College Football News. The AP ranking began when the Top 10 evolved into the Top 20 from 1936 to 1960 in 1935. From 1961 to 1967, only the Top 10 was ranked. The use of these rankings is strictly based on the all-time points in the AP Poll. It does not take into account that the ranking is the top 10, 20 and 25 at different times. Miami first appeared in the AP Poll when they were ranked four in the 14th week in 1950. After losing 15-14 to Clemson in the Orange Bowl, Miami finished 15th. Miami appeared in the AP Poll 37 times in eight different seasons in the 1950s. Including 1950, the Hurricanes finished in the final poll four times in the 1950s. The highest ranking for Miami in the the fifties came as the Hurricanes finished sixth after an 8-1-1 season. Several other college football powers had an edge over Miami. The poll no longer gives points for national championships or top 10 or five appearances. Strictly based on points, the AP poll of all time doesn’t exactly represent the best program. Any formula that would be is arbitrary. College Football News explained the rankings. “While the AP survey currently lists the Top 25 teams in the nation, from 1936 to 1960, the wire service only ranked 20 teams. From 1961 to 1967, only 10 teams were recognized. From 1968 to 1988, the AP again resumed its Top 20 before expanding to its current 25 teams in 1989. CFN devised a scoring system that gave each AP National Champion 25 points, the No. 2 team 24, No. 3 23, and so on down to the bottom – currently No. 25, but the ranking was only a top ten for a short time, and later became a top 20. What does all this prove? Consistency is great, high-level consistency is more important, and winning national championships — or coming close — makes a program an all-time powerhouse. AP Final Rankings Best Teams of All Time

Rankings from 1935 through the LSU National Championship after the 2019 season. Who earned the most respect and attention from the AP voters?” Miami tied for 21st with Clemson in the 1950s with 58 AP Poll points. With the majority of polls in the top 10 of the 1960s, Miami had only 11 appearances. After two bowling appearances in the 1950s, Miami had four postseason berths in the 1960s. The highest ranking for Miami in the 1960s was fifth place in the 1967 preseason.

