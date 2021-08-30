no. 15 Hokies storm back to No. 1 Marshall overthrow





Next game: vs. UCF 3-9-2021 | 4 p.m. HARRISONBURG, VA. Captain Sivert Hauglic used to get sticked by his former teammates about never beating a #1 ranked program. Those jokes got old today as Virginia Tech stormed back to beat Marshall 3-2 in Harrisonburg at the JMU Invitational. The Hokies (1-0-1) went into the break 2-0, but knew the opportunities were there for the taking. Tech led the Thundering Herd (1-1) in shots at halftime, 7-4. With noticeable changes in the team lineup including: Ben Martino and Tyler Taber Virginia Tech made their first collegiate start and came with some solid pressure from the first whistle. This attack on the Marshall backline led to an early chance at the net by Danny Flores which was crushed by the defending champion’s goalkeeper. Marshall took advantage of their opportunities almost immediately. in the 9eminute, a ball in the penalty area found the head of Vitor Dias to open the score. Eight minutes later, the Thundering Herd doubled their lead when Vinicius Fernandes pushed the ball in after a chaotic fight in the penalty area. Tech regrouped at the half and brought the same pressure and intensity into the second period. That press led to a 64eminute corner from Flores who found Haugli’s head and opened the game. Less than two minutes later, a handball was called into the penalty area resulting in a penalty for Tech. Haugli buried it and tied the score. The Hokies showed no signs of wanting to see the result into a draw. The enthusiasm continued in the side and another penalty was taken. Nick Blacklock stepped up for the second penalty opportunity, the ball into the back of the net and the Hokies in the lead. Martino was strong in the final minutes of his first match between the sticks for Tech. The highlight of his afternoon came from an extension of his save with three minutes to go. When the final whistle sounded, the Hokies stormed onto the field to celebrate their first win against a No. 1 team since September 22, 2017, against Notre Dame at Thompson Field. The challenging matchups continue for Tech moving forward as No. 13 UCF and No. 10 Seton Hall await the sidelines next weekend in Raleigh, NC Gallery: (8-29-2021) 2021 MEN’S SOCCER vs. MARSHALL at JMU

