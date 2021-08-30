Sunil Gavaskar discusses the laws of cricket

The laws of Cricket are owned by the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) and the terms of play of the game are determined by the International Cricket Council. In addition, the playing conditions for a particular tour or series can also be determined by the two participating countries, as long as they do not conflict with the main playing conditions. The conditions that can be determined by the two participating countries may be regarding the drinking break or the use of the pink ball or when to turn on the lights and the like.

The ICC Cricket Committee meets every summer and decides on the terms of play and whether changes are needed. The much-discussed condition of most frontiers in a game that won the match, leading England to win the World Cup two years ago, was one of their decisions. This was a special playing condition for the ICC World Cup. They also brought in the much-derided state of five penalty runs for fake fielding, where a team is penalized if a fielder pretends to throw the ball even though he may not have it in his hands. These terms of play are separate from the Cricket Rules to be followed by each team.

The umpire’s recent warning to Rishabh Pant not to take a position near the danger zone is one of the rules of the game. While that may seem strange to tell the batsman where to stand, a cooler analysis suggests it’s a law needed to ensure a team that has a significant lead and is still batting doesn’t get rough in the danger zone by keeping watch there and then damaging the area by their moves.

Another incident involving Pant in the third Test match in Leeds was when he was asked to remove the tape he used to stick the two index fingers off his wicketkeeping gloves. Wicket keepers do so with their fingers, but this taping of the gloves was unusual and while there was no ill intent to protect his fingers, the umpires wanted to make sure he didn’t get any special benefit from the tape while collecting supplies.

Today, many field players use some type of tape, just under their fingers, to protect the insides of their palms. This is also something the umpires should look at as that part of the palm is where a lot of catches get stuck and it gives an unfair advantage to the fielder. The best way to deal with this is as it happens in boxing where the referee checks the gloves of both boxers as soon as they enter the ring before they start fighting. Likewise, the fourth umpire may be instructed to check the wicketkeeper’s gloves and also the fielders taping his fingers to make sure no undue advantage is taken by them.

If this practice of palm taping is left unchecked and nipped in the bud, it becomes part of the game, much like a bowler bowling an over and going to the boundary position and finding a drink waiting for him. So he is refreshed the next time he comes bowling. The argument for allowing this practice is that it wastes no time. That may be right, but if cricket is also a game of endurance then the bowler, like the batsmen at the crease, should also only get a drink during the drinks break. Why take a drink break if a bowler goes over for a drink at the end of each or if the batsman gets a drink every time he asks for a change of gloves or even changes his cap for a helmet or vice vice versa. Just as in the past the umpires did not allow the 12th man to come onto the field without his permission or a drink was not allowed without the permission of the opposing team, the current umpires also have to ensure that the supposedly extremely fit modern player is also drinks at the scheduled drink interval and not on the border or between overs. By turning a blind eye to these crimes they have become a practice and we have ensured that almost no game, be it the red ball game or the white ball game, comes within the time frame allotted to them for the day ends.

Violations should be penalized by the deduction of runs as that can make a difference to the outcome of the match and so captains and players will be doubly careful before breaking the rules of play. A financial penalty makes little difference to today’s players, but a penalty that could affect the outcome of the game certainly will.

Whether there is a will to do so, however, is open to question.