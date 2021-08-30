College football seems to be heading for the same end





The good news for this week is that college football is entering the 2021 season. This season will turn upside down since perennial powers Texas and Oklahoma announced their exit from the Big 12 to join the SEC. It will take a year or two for the actual change to take place, but rest assured that this will be the main topic across the country in the 2021 season. In this year’s preseason polls, it appears to be the same, with Alabama, Oklahoma, Clemson, Georgia and Ohio State around the top five. For the past 20 years, at least three of these teams have usually been found in the top five in preseason polls. However, every year there are two or three other teams that compete for a spot in the playoffs at the end of the year. A few years ago, LSU broke the streak and won the national championship. This year there are several solid teams that could make a run for the ring. Many people thought Texas A&M should have made the playoffs last year, but they couldn’t take Alabama in the conference game. If that’s the case this year, the Aggies could put themselves in the driver’s seat with a regular season win at the Tide. Iowa State is in everyone’s top 10 picks, and a few polls have them in the top five. The Cyclones will probably have to run the table in Big 12 play. They won’t be a team that can afford to lose a game. Cincinnati is another team looking to their regular season game against Notre Dame as an opportunity to get them in a place where they can be watched by the college football playoff selection committee. Those three teams ranked as dark horses early on, but they will have to go undefeated in the regular season for the committee to give them a playoff blessing. The usual teams talked about in the Top25 should have good seasons, but they will have to upset several teams to make it to the playoffs. In the Big Ten, Iowa, Indiana, Wisconsin and Penn State will be very competitive, but they are not in the Ohio States League in talent. In the ACC, Miami and North Carolina will be solid squads, but they can’t compete with Clemson’s talent and depth. The SEC will have A&M, LSU, Florida and OleMiss as tough players, but they are not on the same level as Alabama or Georgia. The Pac-12 will put Oregon at the forefront. Washington, the state of Arizona and an improving USC team will at least get some talk about their entry into the Top25, but all of those teams would likely finish in the lower tier of either division of the SEC. Notre Dame always starts the season in the Top25, but if they make the playoffs, they will face players like Alabama and Clemson. The only Big12 team other than Oklahoma and Iowa State to reach the Top25 is Texas, the most underperforming program in the country. They spend more money than anyone else and don’t have to show much for it. Coastal Carolina and Louisiana start in the Top25, but it will take a godsend to make the playoffs. College football is still the biggest pastime on Saturdays in the fall. This year it will have the look of the wild, wild west, but it’s still college football. My prediction is the same as always, Alabama will be the champion until someone can prove otherwise. I’m looking for an Alabama vs. Oklahoma National Championship game with the Tide winning all again. The quote of the week comes from college football coach, athletic director and football legend Paul Bear Bryant: There is no substitute for guts. A graduate of William Chrisman High School, Tim Crone is a former operations director and coach for Blue Springs High School. He writes a weekly column for The Examiner. Reach him at [email protected]

